Meta Tests 'Instagram Plus' Subscription With New Features Like Viewing Stories Secretly and More

Meta is introducing a new subscription tier called "Instagram Plus" in select regions, offering exclusive features to those who participate in the experience.

This includes the ability to view a person's story without appearing on their Story Views, as well as other premium experiences.

Meta Tests 'Instagram Plus' Subscription Tier

According to social media consultant Matt Navara (via Threads), Meta is currently testing a new subscription tier called "Instagram Plus" in the Philippines, which offers new premium features and experiences on the platform.

Engadget said that some users also saw it under testing in Mexico, apart from the Philippines.

This new tier is the latest addition to the previous subscription tiers for individuals on Instagram, which include the likes of Standard, Premium, and Max.

The new Instagram Plus tier is placed between Standard and Premium, offering more features on the platform than Standard but has a few fewer features compared to the Premium tier.

According to Navarra, Instagram Plus is comparable to the Snapchat+ paid subscription experience, which brings different features alongside the verification badge.

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What Does This New Tier Bring?

The Instagram Plus tier offers different features for users who want to try out the experience. First, it comes with a verified badge for the profile you are using for the subscription.

Next, it helps maximize discovery by allowing subscribed accounts to appear on top of search results and get their profiles featured across Instagram and Facebook.

It also allows users to add links to their Reels with a maximum limit of two per month.

Users also get "Impersonation protection" and enhanced support for security features, and Instagram will also help them drive engagements by offering upgraded profile links and exclusive stickers.

Plus subscribers also get the feature that allows them view stories without appearing on the Story Views, alongside the ability to create multiple audiences for Stories, get information on accounts that rewatched their stories, extend Stories' duration and spotlight.

All of these are under a special trial price from Meta for only Php 65 per month or around $1.05, but Meta will charge users Php959 per month per profile or around $16 once the trial period is over.