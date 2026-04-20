Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series Arrives Along With New Pura Models

Huawei has officially unveiled the Huawei Watch Fit 5 and Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro, introducing the fifth generation of its popular fitness-focused smartwatch lineup.

Aside from the new set of wearables, the company also announced the new Pura smartphone models.

Sleek Design and High-Brightness AMOLED Displays

Both models retain Huawei's signature rectangular design, but the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro elevates the experience with slimmer bezels and a larger 1.92-inch AMOLED display. It features durable 2.5D sapphire glass and reaches a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch Fit 5 features a 1.82-inch AMOLED panel that offers up to 2,500 nits. Both devices support Always-On Display and include a digital crown plus a customizable shortcut button for smoother navigation.

Premium Build With Upgraded Health Tracking

Huawei equips both watches with aluminum frames, while the Pro model adds a titanium bezel for a more premium finish.

Health monitoring sees a major upgrade, with both devices featuring enhanced heart rate tracking powered by six LEDs and six PPG sensors, along with temperature-tracking capabilities.

The Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro goes further by adding ECG monitoring and depth sensing, making it ideal for advanced users and athletes.

Both models offer 5 ATM water resistance, but the Pro variant supports freediving up to 40 meters, expanding its appeal for water sports enthusiasts.

Fitness, Connectivity, and Smart Features

According to GSMArena, fitness tracking remains a core focus, with multiple sports modes including an improved cycling feature. Both watches support dual-band GNSS for more accurate positioning, along with NFC and Bluetooth 6.0 (depending on region).

Additional smart features include a built-in microphone, speaker, and voice recorder, allowing users to capture notes or interact with the device hands-free.

Battery Life and Pricing

Huawei claims up to seven days of typical usage and up to 10 days under lighter conditions. With Always-On Display enabled, battery life drops to around four days. Charging is handled via a magnetic puck system.

The Huawei Watch Fit 5 starts at CNY 1,099 (around $161), while the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro begins at CNY 2,199 (around $322). Both models launch in China on April 29, with global availability expected to follow.