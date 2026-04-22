Google Promises to Fix Android XR Issue That Made Galaxy XR Headsets 'Useless'

A bug has been plaguing the Android XR platform for several weeks now, and it has been affecting the experiences brought by headsets that use it. The good news is Google said that a fix is coming soon.

The bug primarily affects the Samsung Galaxy XR headsets, best known to be the first wearable tech to use Google's platform, with users claiming that the problem rendered the device useless.

Google Promises to Fix Android XR Issue

Google has been going around Reddit communities related to its Android XR technology to tell users that they are acknowledging the issues present in the experience and are working on a fix for it.

According to a Community Manager called "Grace," the team had been following the issue and is aware that there is a problem on the Android XR platform.

As of press time, Google's Android XR team is prioritizing the development of the patch to fix the current issues plaguing the software and will later address the communities regarding a concrete timeline for when it will be available.

The community manager is now asking for the community's patience and understanding during this time. The comment came at a crucial moment as many users are growing enraged at Google and Samsung for their seemingly faulty headset.

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Galaxy XR Is 'Useless' No Thanks to Bug

Users of the Android XR platform have shared various posts on Reddit communities, airing complaints that the technology is currently experiencing problems with its many features, functions, and more.

However, the communities have collectively agreed that the bug is more of a "memory leak" issue that is plaguing the Android XR technology, which made the Galaxy XR headset "functionally useless," according to a user's post.

According to user experiences, Android XR is currently experiencing "bombing" of frame rates within its apps, as well as the UI slowing significantly down, as per 9to5Google.

It is important to note that Android XR is relatively new, and Google's software for headsets was first adopted by Samsung for its Galaxy XR.