Google Teases Android XR Event Bringing Wearable Tech Updates for Next Week

Google is teasing a new event that will take place next week that will focus on all things Android XR and the future of its smart glasses and headset developments.

Google's Android website has changed its banner to tease an upcoming event to take place next week as the company is hosting a special edition show on its YouTube page to focus on all things Android XR.

"Mark your calendars to learn about the latest XR innovations and experiences at The Android Show | XR Edition. From glasses to headsets and everything in between, get ready for the latest on Android XR," said Google.

Alongside this, Google also released a teaser video that shows a couple of Android bots going around a studio that replicates "The Android Show's" set, with the mascots already sporting wearable tech. Google's Android bots each wear their own devices, with one featuring glasses, and the other one sporting a headset, representing the next-generation mixed-reality technology.

"The Android Show | XR Edition" will talk about the latest developments and innovations Google has under its sleeves on Monday, December 8.

Wearable Tech Developments May Be Revealed

Google's wearable tech is getting a massive highlight in the upcoming XR Edition of "The Android Show," and it is possible that the world will get to see the first public appearance of its planned wearables.

While Google had released wearables before, like the Google Glass, the company is still in uncharted territory when it comes to mixed-reality headsets, which the company is developing alongside Samsung and Qualcomm.

Earlier this year, Google revealed the many developments that are coming for its wearable technologies, including the integration of Gemini AI in the future smart glasses and headsets of the company.

Google has also made massive preparations for the development of its XR glasses and headset development as it bought HTC Vive's engineering team to work on the Android XR project.