Ultrahuman App Adds Les Mills Workouts With AI Recovery Tracking For Personalized Fitness Plans

Ultrahuman has expanded its fitness ecosystem by integrating Les Mills workouts directly into its app, creating a more personalized and recovery-focused training experience powered by real-time health data.

If you want to crush your fitness goals this year, you can start with this app.

AI-Powered Fitness Integration With Les Mills Workouts

As first reported by Android Authority, the partnership brings Les Mills training programs into the Ultrahuman platform.

Users can now access structured fitness sessions, including high-intensity interval training, strength workouts, yoga flows, and recovery-focused routines.

Rather than forcing users to manually select sessions, the fitness app now recommends workouts based on individual goals, training habits, and physical readiness.

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Personalized Training Based On Recovery Data

Users begin by setting preferences such as workout goals, weekly frequency, and desired session length. From there, Ultrahuman analyzes recovery insights gathered through the Ultrahuman Ring Pro, including sleep quality, readiness scores, and overall recovery status.

When the body shows strong recovery indicators, the system recommends more demanding workouts. If fatigue or insufficient recovery is detected, the app shifts toward lighter exercise, mobility work, or full recovery sessions.

Ultrahuman Ring Tracking And Performance Adaptation

According to GSMArena, the training system continuously improves through data collected by the Ultrahuman Ring Pro, which tracks heart rate, activity intensity, workout duration, and other biometric metrics.

This ongoing feedback loop allows the app to refine future recommendations, making workout planning increasingly personalized and aligned with the user's physical condition over time. Customization is always a green light for users.

How Much is the Les Mills Subscription?

The Les Mills integration is available as a premium add-on priced at $11.99 per month or $99.99 annually.

Users who do not already own a wearable can purchase the latest Ultrahuman Ring Pro separately, with promotional discounts available through select offers.