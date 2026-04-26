Apple's iPhone 17 Models Have Problem Turning Back On After Being Drained, But Here's a Fix

A new issue has been spotted among new iPhones from Apple as, after their batteries are drained, they have a problem turning back on despite users plugging them directly to sockers via the USB-C chargers.

A report has revealed that the issue has been happening to various users who have the latest models, including the iPhone 17 lineup, as well as the iPhone Air model. Fortunately, there is also a fix.

iPhone 17 Models Have a Battery Drain Issue

According to 9to5Mac's Benjamin Mayo, they have encountered an issue with their latest iPhone Air device. After its battery was drained, Mayo said that the unit refused to turn back on despite being plugged into its USB-C wall charger.

The reporter said that despite leaving their iPhone Air plugged in for a few minutes, the screen stayed black as opposed to showing the drained battery display that appears before it boots up with the Apple logo.

Upon browsing on Reddit threads, it was confirmed that a small number of iPhone users suffer from the same issue, and all of them use the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 17 Pro series, or the iPhone Air.

Some users, including the 9to5Mac reporter, tried to force restart it while plugged in by pressing the volume up, then down, and long-pressing the power button. However, it was still to no avail. Many users were contemplating going to the Apple Store to have it fixed.

How to Get New iPhones to Turn Back On

The reporter said that they came across a solution for the issue, and they recommended using a MagSafe wireless charger for the "dead" device.

For Mayo, the solution worked after a good 15 minutes of plugging in their iPhone Air via the MagSafe wireless charger. Some users in the comments section of the Reddit thread said that after leaving their devices plugged in for hours, they simply turned their devices on successfully.

The issue is speculated to be due to a voltage or battery issue within the software, but it remains unconfirmed why it affects new iPhones.