Google Teases Gemini-Powered Siri Upgrade in Cloud Next Event—Is It Coming via iOS 27?

Google and Apple are now partners, and the Mountain View-based tech giant has recently teased the experiences that the Gemini-powered Siri will deliver in the future during the company's latest Cloud Next event.

Google Teases Gemini-Powered Siri in Cloud Next Event

During the recent Google Cloud Next '26 event, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian delivered the opening keynote, which not only addressed the company's developments but also gave a teaser regarding the Gemini-powered Siri upgrade.

The executive likewise talked about the recently established partnership between Apple and Google that was forged earlier this year.

Kurian said that Siri will deliver the power of "our technology to users around the world," referring to how Google's multimodal model, Gemini, is set to power the Apple-made AI assistant.

Not only will Gemini power Siri, but Google Cloud will also be the "preferred cloud provider to develop the next generation of Apple Foundation Models based on Gemini technology."

The CEO also teased that the Cloud and Gemini will help Apple deliver future Apple Intelligence features.

Is the Gemini-Powered Siri Upgrade Debuting in IOS 27?

While it remains unclear when Apple will deliver the Gemini-powered Siri upgrade, both companies confirmed earlier this year that the Siri AI assistant's revamp is coming later this 2026.

According to 9to5Mac, Kurian also touched on this timeline, saying that "a more personalized Siri is coming later this year."

While there were no specifics, it is expected that this will debut alongside iOS 27's release and will be similar to what was supposedly delivered by iOS 18.

The timeline and the next-gen Siri's availability could be answered by Apple during the upcoming WWDC 2026 event, which is set for June.