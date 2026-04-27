Apple is reportedly set to deliver an overhaul of the MacBook Pro and will soon debut a new performance laptop called the MacBook Ultra.

According to a report, Apple is dropping the Pro name in favor of Ultra, and this particular overhaul is said to deliver the first iteration of the M6 processor for the company.

MacBook Ultra Is Replacing Pro Laptop in Latest Overhaul

According to 9to5Mac, a new report from Macworld follows up on previous claims that Apple is renaming its top-tier laptop computer, the MacBook Pro, to MacBook Ultra as part of an overhaul.

Analyst Mark Gurman likewise previously wrote on his Power On newsletter via Bloomberg that Apple is shaking things up for the MacBook Pro, and one of the biggest changes here is that it is dropping the "Pro" name in favor of "Ultra."

It was revealed that the MacBook Ultra would reportedly debut a "thinner and lighter" performance computer.

What to Expect From Apple's M6 MacBook Ultra?

Earlier this year, Apple already released the MacBook Pro's M5 chip upgrade, which debuted in March.

The report from Macworld claims that Apple is now working on this Pro overhaul to deliver the first-of-its-kind MacBook Ultra, which will be a new high-end Mac for the computer lineup.

Speculations claim that the MacBook Ultra would debut a Mac featuring a touchscreen that uses an OLED panel, a new notch that takes a page from the iPhone's Dynamic Island, and potentially, its own C2 cellular chip.

The chip speculations center on both an M6 Max and an M6 Ultra that may power the device, alongside a base M6 processor to offer users options based on the performance they need from the MacBook Ultra.