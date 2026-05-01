Spotify Adds Verified Checks For Artists to Prove They Are Humans With Legit Content

Spotify is one of the online platforms that has been seeing an influx of AI slop, but that is changing now as the streaming app is adding "Verified" checkmarks to artists to ensure that they share only authentic and legitimate content.

Spotify Adds Verified Checks For Artists

The Swedish streaming company announced in its latest blog post that they are now launching its version of verification checks on the platform with the "Verified by Spotify" program in beta testing.

This latest verification program aims to help artists, creatives, and the public to easily prove the authenticity of content through the new Spotify badge.

The Verified by Spotify badges will appear on an artist's profile page, and according to the platform, this will help let the public know that this specific musician has been reviewed by the company and meets the latest criteria.

Additionally, Spotify also launched the Artist Profile Protection, also in beta testing, which will help artists gain control and protection of their profiles. This will also help the public get assurance that the music available comes from the actual artists themselves.

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Spotify Wants to Separate AI-Generated Content

Spotify said that they have launched this new set of protections for artists and the public to combat the growing availability of generative AI tools and content across online platforms.

According to Spotify, this latest feature adds layers to its previous rollouts like SongDNA, expanded song credits, and features like AI credits.

While generative AI policies remain vague on Spotify, especially as there is still AI-generated content that thrives on the platform, this latest verification checkmark will help the streaming platform assure its artists and users alike that there is authentic, human-made content on Spotify.

For now, Spotify is still beta testing the features and only select artists and users will get to see the Verified by Spotify badges.