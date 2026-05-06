Google May Have Installed Its 4GB AI Model for Chrome Without Your Knowledge

Google may reportedly have installed an AI model for Chrome that takes up as much as 4GB space on your computer without your consent or knowledge.

The AI model was recently discovered by researchers who noticed that there is an additional 4GB space taken up by Chrome.

Google May Have Installed a 4GB AI Model for Chrome

According to computer scientist and lawyer Alexander Hanff (That Privacy Guy), their recent research led to the discovery of an AI model from Google that was installed on your PC for its Chrome browser.

While AI models can run on the cloud or via online access, the latest discovery saw that Google has installed a local one on various users' computers without their knowledge.

The AI in question is Gemini Nano, and it is a model that was designed by the Mountain View tech giant to run on-device and not via the cloud, similar to how it runs on devices like smartphones and laptops.

The issue here centers on Google installing the Gemini Nano model onto people's computers for the Chrome browser to use, and the company did not get any permissions or share any notices when it reportedly did so.

Here's A Way to Remove the Unwanted AI Model

According to Hanff, there is a way to remove the unwanted AI model on their PCs and Chrome browsers.

Users may check their PCs to see fi the AI model has been installed by going to their computers and searching for the "OptGuideOnDeviceModel" folder on the following:

File Explorer on Windows

Finder on macOS

Files on Chromebooks

Hanff said that there will be a file inside the folder named "weights.bin," and this is where the Gemini Nano model lives.

To remove it, users may either uninstall Google Chrome directly or search "chrome://flags" on Chrome and turn off "Enables optimization guide on device."

It was revealed by CNET that a Google spokesperson said that the Gemini Nano model will be completely uninstalled if the device does not have enough resources to run it.