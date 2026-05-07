Apple's AirPods with camera recently achieved a development milestone, according to a new report, which talks about how the device is inching closer to production status after a long time of being prototyped.

This new type of wearable device has been rumored for quite some time, and it centers on a new form factor that fits right onto one's ear while being able to capture audio and video.

Apple AirPods with Camera Hit Development Milestone

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has recently achieved a new milestone in its development of the AirPods with camera, a new kind of wearable device that will help expand its artificial intelligence technology.

The report says that Apple's development of the new type of AirPods has entered a phase where its prototypes are close to its final design and capabilities.

This means that Apple is getting closer to the final version of the AirPods with a camera wearable, and the recent prototypes already feature the most likely designs and features.

It was thought that AirPods with a camera would serve as Siri's so-called eyes, offering a new wearable form factor for Apple and capturing low-resolution images of the user's environment.

When Are the AirPods with Camera Coming?

The real question now is when these AirPods with a camera will be coming, especially as the latest report already said that it is nearing its final design and capabilities.

The timeline for the new wearable remains unconfirmed as it is still in its prototype stage even as the report already indicates that it is getting closer to its final form.

As of press time, Apple has yet to confirm any details regarding the AirPods with camera, including its projected release to the market.