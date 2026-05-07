Google Debuts Fitbit Air Screen-less Health Tracker Wearable That Promises Comfort, Simplicity

Google has debuted a new era of Health with the arrival of Fitbit Air, a new kind of wearable that offers health and wellness tracking without the need for a screen.

The latest screen-less health tracker offers changes to the previous versions of Fitbit wearables, promising to deliver significant comfort and simplicity.

Google Debuts Fitbit Air Screenless Health Tracker

The latest showcase from Google unveiled the Fitbit Air, a new type of health tracker wearable that eliminates the bulky screen from wrist-type wearable device without sacrificing the features.

According to Google, with this new device, the company made the decision to eliminate the bulk, complexity, and expense that comes with the usual health wearables in the market.

The new Fitbit Air may seem like your regular fitness band, and this is because Google designed it this way in order to deliver the smallest health tracker it has under the Fitbit and Google Pixel lineup.

The Fitbit Air features a "tiny, discreet pebble" which holds all the features necessary for health and wellness tracking, including 24/7 heart rate, heart rhythm monitoring with Afib alerts, SpO2, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep stages and duration, and more.

Fitbit Air Offers Comfort, Simplicity to Users

Google eliminated a smartwatch's screen, kept its band, and embedded a tracker for health monitoring with the Fitbit Air, and it promises to deliver comfort and simplicity to users.

The new wearable is said to be comfortable to wear as it does not have a hard device atop it, which typically houses the screen, battery, sensors, and more.

With its removal, not only does it bring comfort to its wearer, but it also becomes a lightweight device that only weighs 12 grams with its band (or 5.2 grams without it) that Google said is barely noticeable when worn.

According to Engadget, the Fitbit Air is a "passive wearable" since it does not have buttons or screens, and this means that users have to rely on the latest Google Health app to control it, understand its data, and more.

Google introduced a variety of bands for users to interchange depending on their needs, including Performance, which comes in the box, Active, and Elevated.