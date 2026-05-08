Artemis Accords Update: Malta Becomes the Latest Country to Join

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that Malta is the 65th signatory of the Artemis Accords.

With this, Malta joins the likes of the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Spain on the list of signatories.

Malta Becomes Artemis Accords Signatory

NASA announced the inclusion of Malta with a statement from NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

"Today, it's my pleasure to welcome the Republic of Malta to the Artemis Accords community," Isaacman said.

"By joining this growing coalition, Malta affirms shared commitments to peaceful, transparent, and responsible space exploration," he added. "These commitments safeguard against chaos and confusion, and they chart a responsible path forward for every nation that dares to accomplish the near-impossible in space."

The Artemis Accords, which was initiated during President Donald Trump's first term, is defined by NASA as "the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing the safety and coordination between like-minded nations as they explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond."

The full Artemis Accords has been released to the public by NASA and can be accessed through its official website.

Related Article: NASA Welcomes Peru and Slovakia in the Artemis Accords

Artemis Accords Signatories

As of press time, the following countries are signatories of the Artemis Accords:

Angola

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Cyrpus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungry

Iceland

India

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Korea

Romania

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uruguay

Noticeably absent from this list are Russia and China.