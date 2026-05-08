Artemis Accords Update: Malta Becomes the Latest Country to Join

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that Malta is the 65th signatory of the Artemis Accords.
With this, Malta joins the likes of the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Spain on the list of signatories.
Malta Becomes Artemis Accords Signatory
NASA announced the inclusion of Malta with a statement from NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.
"Today, it's my pleasure to welcome the Republic of Malta to the Artemis Accords community," Isaacman said.
"By joining this growing coalition, Malta affirms shared commitments to peaceful, transparent, and responsible space exploration," he added. "These commitments safeguard against chaos and confusion, and they chart a responsible path forward for every nation that dares to accomplish the near-impossible in space."
The Artemis Accords, which was initiated during President Donald Trump's first term, is defined by NASA as "the first set of practical principles aimed at enhancing the safety and coordination between like-minded nations as they explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond."
The full Artemis Accords has been released to the public by NASA and can be accessed through its official website.
Related Article: NASA Welcomes Peru and Slovakia in the Artemis Accords
Artemis Accords Signatories
As of press time, the following countries are signatories of the Artemis Accords:
- Angola
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Cyrpus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungry
- Iceland
- India
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Panama
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic of Korea
- Romania
- Rwanda
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Uruguay
Noticeably absent from this list are Russia and China.
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