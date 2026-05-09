The Official Story

The narrative has been told so many times it has taken on the quality of folklore. Dev Pragad arrives at a dying Newsweek in late 2016, the company carrying over $25 million of debt and in a state of near-total collapse. With nothing but ambition, data-driven insight and a Harvard-honed management framework, he transforms it into a 100-million-reader digital powerhouse — debt-free, profitable, and the subject of not one but two Harvard Business School case studies.

Newsweek's own website calls him "Owner, President and CEO" and credits him with the "highest readership in the iconic publication's 92-year history." CEOWORLD magazine devoted multiple feature articles to the turnaround. Management Today called him "the man who saved the news."

It is a compelling story. The question worth asking, now that IBT Media's version is online and has been shared with this publication, is whether it is the complete one.

What the Official Story Leaves Out: The $55 Million Foundation

International Business Times was not some failing outlet that happened to own Newsweek. According to the company's institutional history, IBT was incorporated in March 2006 in New York with a clear global ambition: to build a fully digital, multilingual international news network at a time when most business journalism was still confined to print.

By 2011, IBT operated editions across Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. At its peak, IBT UK alone — the office where Dev Pragad began as a reporter in 2009 — employed approximately 100 staff and operated a dedicated video studio. IBT formally purchased Newsweek from IAC on August 3, 2013, bringing one of journalism's most storied brands under its control.

Between 2013 and 2018, before Dev Pragad ever claimed an ownership stake in Newsweek, IBT Media invested approximately $47 million directly into building Newsweek's capabilities. This included technology, personnel, infrastructure, office space, print relaunch costs, international network expansion, and most critically, IBT's proprietary Content Management System and advertising management platform, developed by IBT's own engineers and transferred to Newsweek without compensation.

The print relaunch was the defining act of IBT's ownership of Newsweek. It said, plainly, that IBT had not bought a name, it had committed to restoring an institution.

A further $7.8 million in direct cash and intercompany obligations from IBT brings the total to approximately $55 million. In documents provided to Tech Times by IBT, the company states that it was on this foundation, and not any subsequent management, that Newsweek's revenue growth was built.

The Transfer of Assets: Creating a "Good" Company By Making Another Company "Bad"

Between 2016 and 2018, Dev Pragad served simultaneously as CEO of both IBT Media and Newsweek. That dual role is not in dispute. What's being scrutinized is what happened during those 27 months.

According to IBT's documents, Dev Pragad transferred over 100 editorial staff, IBT's entire executive team, its advertising clients, its technology infrastructure, and its proprietary CMS into Newsweek. The documents further allege that Pragad did not negotiate a departure, he executed a scheme to seize ownership of Newsweek while still serving as IBT Media's CEO, walking away with everything of value IBT had created.

This transfer dramatically altered Newsweek's fortunes. For example, management employee Alvaro Palacios was featured in both Harvard cases as the architect of Newsweek's turnaround. But he was not Pragad's hire. He was recruited and promoted to Chief Operating Officer of IBT Media by co-founder Etienne Uzac, until he was shifted to Newsweek by Pragad.

The financial record supports this narrative with unusual clarity. From 2013 to 2017, IBT Media's revenues grew steadily alongside its investment in Newsweek. From 2018 onward, IBT Media's revenues collapsed while Newsweek's surged — from $20 million in 2018 to $38 million, then $75 million, then $80 million by 2022.

The Harvard Case Study: A Polished Portrait, Not a Full Picture

The Harvard Business School case study "Newsweek: Driving a Digital First Strategy" (Case 822-052, 2021, revised 2022) is central to Pragad's public identity. He references it frequently in interviews. He teaches it at HBS executive programs. It anchors his claim that his leadership methods are worthy of academic study.

The case itself is a competent piece of management writing. It documents Newsweek's pivot to a "digital-first" strategy, the introduction of OKR goal-setting frameworks, the partnership with Google Cloud that improved click-through rates by 50–75%, and the Engine Media partnership that was expected to generate significant advertising revenue.

Dev Pragad's claim to have pivoted Newsweek to "digital-first" is difficult to reconcile with the record. IBT started and remains a "digital first" news organization, where Dev Pragad learned his digital media skills. IBT's Etienne Uzac was quoted in an interview with Bloomberg in 2013 saying "with our knowledge of building digital brands and with the power of the Newsweek brand we think we can build it and definitely be profitable." This conflicts with Pragad's case study claiming he brought the digital-first strategy to Newsweek.

What the Harvard case study does not explore is the origin of the platform Pragad inherited. It notes, without elaboration, that "Newsweek was spun out as an independent company with Pragad as CEO and owner" in September 2018, and that "the split with IBT Media was inevitable, in Pragad's opinion, considering the difference in values and management style." It records his characterization of IBT Media's ownership as an "understatement" of Newsweek's struggles. Meanwhile, all mention of IBT's development of Newsweek's platform was omitted from the Harvard case study.

Also, buried in a footnote, a followup case study acknowledges that the spinout required Dev Pragad to "convince" an IBT Media board member — an admission that IBT's consent was the precondition for everything Pragad now calls his own.

Press Gazette: Telling the Story Pragad's Harvard Case Study Does Not

Press Gazette's monthly Similarweb ranking tells a story Pragad's Harvard case study does not. In January 2026, Newsweek recorded the biggest month-on-month traffic drop of any site in the U.S. top 50 — a 17% decline — and sat 43% below the prior year. In February, it posted the second-largest year-on-year decline in the ranking, down 48%. In March, it led the field outright — down 55% year on year to 43.2 million monthly visits, the steepest decline of any top-50 site. In April, the freefall accelerated, dropping to 28.5 million visits and recording a 69% year-on-year decline. This in a sector where more than half the top 50 were themselves down double digits. Newsweek is not suffering the industry headwind. It is leading it.

What Newsweek's Employees Think: The Glassdoor Record

Pragad's public persona emphasizes purpose-driven leadership, a data-conscious culture, and the empowerment of those around him. His own bio states he believes "to be a true change-maker today, one must be purpose-driven, opportunistic, champion change, commit to self-improvement and empower those around you."

Nonetheless, the Glassdoor record—89 employee reviews of Newsweek from September 2019 to November 2025—presents a markedly different picture from the inside.

Newsweek's Glassdoor profile tells its own story. Employees rate the company 1.8 out of 5, 52% below the Media & Entertainment industry average, with just 14% willing to recommend it to a friend and only 9% expressing a positive business outlook. Dev Pragad's personal approval rating among staff sits at 15%.

The individual reviews are consistent in their themes. A former video editor who left in 2023 described: "Everyone is depressed and hates working there... No communication between departments... Overall a waste of time and a shocking place to work at." A news editor from New York wrote of "confoundingly inept leadership" and "nebulous at best communication from an overall clueless leadership" with "constantly shifting priorities to please shareholders." A reporter described the environment as "too much focus on clicks, views, and profit rather than the quality of content."

A journalist/reporter who left in 2025 after more than three years wrote: "No morals — will do anything for clicks and just piggyback on trends rather than trying to set the agenda. Most of the content is rage-bait... If you try and leave, other publications will judge you on the content you produced while at Newsweek and you'll be stuck working for tabloids."

This stands in contrast with Pragad's Harvard case study, which describes Newsweek as having achieved a "data-trust revolution" in journalism culture, and whose editor-in-chief says the newsroom now has "a team spirit that wasn't always there before."

Two Timelines, One Company

The contrast between the two accounts of Newsweek's history is not merely a matter of emphasis. The core facts asserted by each party are mutually exclusive.

Pragad's account:

He inherited a company near bankruptcy in 2016, with over $25 million in debt, no systems, and a team in freefall. Through data-driven management, ambitious goal-setting and strategic partnerships, he built Newsweek from 7 million to 100 million monthly readers. The split from IBT Media was necessary because he and the IBT owners were "as far apart as you can be" in values. The transformation was his.

IBT Media's account:

IBT built the global infrastructure, invested $55 million in Newsweek over five years, and provided the platform — including proprietary technology used by Newsweek until September 2025 — without compensation. While serving as dual CEO of both companies from 2016 to 2018, Dev Pragad systematically transferred IBT's most valuable assets — staff, clients, technology, executive team — into Newsweek. He then claims to have acquired Newsweek in 2018 for $5,000, with an intercompany obligation that was never paid, in an agreement IBT contends is void. What Pragad describes as an entrepreneurial turnaround, IBT describes as a systematic asset extraction.

One detail from the IBT history page is quietly revealing: Dev Pragad is listed in the IBT UK history as having "joined as reporter" in 2009. He did not arrive as an executive or investor. He was hired by IBT Media. His path from reporter to CEO of a spun-out Newsweek ran entirely through the organization he now describes as a failed enterprise from which Newsweek needed to escape.

Litigation

The dispute is now before Justice Crane in the New York Supreme Court's Commercial Division (Index No. 652344/2022). The immediate question concerns a damages offset related to IRS tax payments. IBT contends that Newsweek's claimed damages of approximately $6.5 million contain serious errors: $373,000 in levy claims that were actually paid from IBT's revenue, not Newsweek's; over $900,000 in payments made to an unspecified EIN with no verified allocation; and approximately $1.1 million in Newsweek LLC's own tax liabilities that Pragad himself, as drafter of the MIPA, should have known were Newsweek's responsibility.

On April 24, 2026, IBT Media issued a final letter declaring the 2018 sale of Newsweek to NW Media Holdings Corp. null and void due to non-payment of the purchase price. The letter asserts that the $5,000 closing payment and $1.5 million in scheduled quarterly payments were never paid.

In response, NW Media's attorneys contended that the $5,000 purchase price and the $1.5 million in quarterly payments were paid through NW Media's payments to third party IBT creditors Frankly Media. IBT Media, however, contends that payments to third parties cannot be considered proper contract payments.

Frankly Media had extended a loan to IBT Media and NW Media, with the proceeds allocated equally (50/50) between the two entities to satisfy their respective outstanding IRS liabilities.

These legal issues demonstrate that Newsweek's story is not as tidy as Pragad's Harvard Business School case study makes it appear.

Conclusion: Is Dev Pragad Newsweek's Savior or a Liar?

Dev Pragad is not a figure without apparent achievements: introducing OKR frameworks and building the Google Cloud partnership that improved click-through rates.

But the official narrative, the lone executive who rescued a dying institution through individual genius and principled leadership, omits a foundational question: What was the key factor in Newsweek's growth?

IBT Media says the answer is: a proprietary technology stack, a global editorial network, 100+ transferred staff, years of advertising relationships, $55 million in capital investment, and the Newsweek brand itself — all acquired for $5,000 that was never actually paid.