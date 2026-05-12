Google Debuts the Googlebook Laptop Which Puts Gemini on Everything

Google is reinforcing its hardware offers with the new "Googlebook" that the company has debuted, and it is a heavily AI-powered laptop that puts Gemini in charge of everything.

Google Debuts the Googlebook Laptop with Gemini AI

Google announced the debut of the Googlebook, which it claims to be capable of delivering a new "intelligence system" to personal computers.

The Googlebook brings the best of Gemini, Google's ChromeOS that powers the Chromebooks and is shipped with its popular browser, Chrome, and the Android OS for smartphones.

According to Google, the Googlebooks are the "first laptops designed from the ground up for Gemini Intelligence," and they are capable of delivering a "personal and proactive help" to users when needed.

The company said that, with the Googlebook, "we see an opportunity to rethink laptops again" as it transforms the typical operating system into the Gemini-powered intelligence system.

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Gemini-Powered Googlebook vs. Chromebook

Google said that "Intelligence is the new spec," and the Googlebook touts its capabilities to deliver a full Gemini experience to users that is built into the device's software.

There are certain similarities that the Googlebook has with the previous Chromebook, with both delivering software to laptops according to Digital Trends. Google said that it already asked its partners, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, to create custom premium hardware for the Googlebook, set apart with its unique "glowbar" on the outside lid.

While the Chromebook focuses on delivering the cloud-based experience on laptops, Googlebook centers on an AI-powered system from the ground up.

Googlebook is set apart by Gemini running point on everything, with it getting a "Magic Pointer" that Google DeepMind designed to feature the multimodal AI. Wiggling the cursor over anything will pull up Gemini's contextual suggestions, and users no longer need to prompt or head to the Gemini app or website to launch the experience.

Moreover, users may also create custom Widgets using natural language, and it can help users organize different needs or tasks in a single place on the desktop.

It was also optimized for Android as users may use apps directly on the desktop, access their smartphone files, and transfer them directly from phone to Googlebooks, and vice versa.