Apple iPhone Camera App Upgrade in iOS 27 Brings Pro Controls, Siri Mode Features

Apple's iPhone Camera app is getting a nice upgrade with the upcoming iOS 27 update. It is reportedly introducing deeper customization options, professional-grade tools, and a new AI-powered "Siri mode."

Apple has not officially confirmed the changes, but reports from Bloomberg suggest the update is being developed with advanced and professional photographers in mind.

The overhaul is expected to turn the Camera app into a more flexible and customizable workspace. This will be the perfect revamp for professional mobile photographers.

Modular Camera App Brings Pro-Level Customization

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a modular system for the Camera app that introduces widget-like controls directly into the shooting interface. The widgets are expected to appear at the top of the camera screen, giving users instant access to advanced settings.

Users will reportedly be able to add, remove, and arrange these widgets based on their preferences, creating a personalized photography layout.

Casual users can retain a simplified interface, while professionals will be able to unlock deeper manual controls.

The system is expected to include adjustable settings such as exposure, depth of field, and other advanced imaging controls. The options will be categorized into different levels, including basic, manual, and advanced modes.

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UI Refinements Improve Accessibility and Workflow

Alongside the modular system, Apple is also expected to adjust the Camera app's interface design.

The current Controls button, previously located in the top-right corner, will reportedly be repositioned closer to the shutter button for faster access during shooting.

The redesign appears aimed at improving usability for professional workflows while maintaining a clean interface for everyday users.

Siri Mode Brings AI Features Into Photography

According to Gizmodo, one of the most notable additions is a new "Siri mode" integrated directly into the Camera app. This feature is expected to bring Apple's voice assistant deeper into photography tasks, enabling AI-powered functions during image capture.

Early reports suggest users may be able to use the system for real-time text translation and object recognition, such as identifying plants, objects, or other subjects directly through the camera view.

iOS 27 Expected to Be Showcased at WWDC

Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 27 Camera app improvements during its annual WWDC event beginning June 8, alongside newer updates to Siri and other AI-driven features.