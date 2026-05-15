Trump and Xi Close Beijing Summit: Warm Rhetoric, Nvidia H200 Deliveries Remain Stalled, Rare-Earth Flows Lag

President Donald Trump concluded a 36-hour state visit to Beijing on Friday, telling reporters that "a lot of different problems were settled" — yet the technology agreements that matter most to American manufacturers, semiconductor investors, and AI developers remain unresolved: not a single Nvidia H200 chip has shipped to any of the ten approved Chinese buyers, rare-earth exports from China are still running roughly 50 percent below pre-restriction levels, and a proposed bilateral AI governance framework produced no signed document.

Six Months of Groundwork: How Trump Built the H200 Framework Beijing Has Yet to Use

The stalled deliveries should not obscure the policy architecture Trump built to get here. On December 8, 2025, Trump announced the U.S. would allow Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China — a significant reversal of a multi-year bipartisan export-control posture. The Biden administration had banned even the downgraded H20 chip as recently as April 2025. Trump's framework, formalized in a January 13, 2026 Commerce Department regulation, structured access as a revenue-sharing arrangement: approved Chinese firms could purchase H200s provided Nvidia remits 25 percent of those sales to the U.S. government. Trump said the deal would extend to AMD and Intel on similar terms.

The decision came after sustained lobbying from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and David Sacks, the White House's AI and crypto czar. The commercial rationale was substantive: China represents roughly 13 percent of Nvidia's revenue and is home to about half of all global AI developers. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation noted that the H200 — part of Nvidia's older Hopper architecture, first released in 2022 — is not the company's most advanced chip: Nvidia has since moved to Blackwell-architecture GPUs and plans a Rubin-architecture release in 2026, meaning the U.S. retains its most capable hardware domestically even under an H200 export framework.

Trump Signed Five Minerals Executive Orders in Four Months to Reduce Dependence on China

On the rare-earth side, Trump moved faster and more comprehensively than any recent predecessor. On his first day in office he signed Executive Order 14156, declaring a national energy emergency and committing to make the U.S. "the leading producer and processor of non-fuel minerals, including rare earth minerals." The White House noted at the time that 70 percent of U.S. rare-earth imports come from China — a dependency Trump framed explicitly as a national security threat.

On March 20, 2025, Trump signed a further executive order — "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production" — invoking emergency powers to fast-track permitting, prioritize mineral production on federal lands, and mobilize the Defense Production Act for domestic mining investment. Agencies were given ten days to compile lists of pending projects ready for immediate approval. On April 15, he followed with a Section 232 national security investigation into processed critical minerals and their derivative products, and on April 24 signed an additional order directing the Defense and Energy departments to assess using the National Defense Stockpile for seabed-derived rare-earth materials.

Analysts at CSIS credited the executive orders with sending a strong signal to private investors and streamlining a permitting process that can otherwise take a decade. The honest caveat, noted by the Atlantic Council, is that similar domestic minerals pushes under Trump's first term in 2020 and under Biden in 2022 yielded limited results — not necessarily because the policy failed, but because building mines and processing facilities takes years regardless of political will. Trump's second-term orders are still too recent to evaluate on outcomes rather than intent.

Approved but Unshipped: The H200 Logjam That the Summit Did Not Break

The most concrete pre-summit technology development came from a Reuters exclusive published May 14: Washington has cleared approximately ten Chinese firms — including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, JD.com, and Lenovo, which confirmed the approval publicly — to each purchase up to 75,000 H200 chips under an export-licensing framework. The arrangement routes chips through U.S. territory first and returns a 25 percent cut of proceeds to Washington, a structure that has prompted Chinese government suspicion of possible tampering. Despite those approvals, not one chip has been delivered. Chinese firms paused their orders following guidance from Beijing, and a fourth source told Reuters that pressure inside the Chinese government is mounting to block or tightly vet purchases entirely.

The stalemate was visible in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's role at the summit. Huang — who was not listed on the original White House delegation — was added to the trip after a last-minute invitation from Trump, who picked him up in Alaska on the way to Beijing. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told a Senate hearing last month that Beijing has held back purchases because Chinese firms are "trying to keep their investment focused on their own domestic" chip suppliers, including Huawei.

The financial stakes are specific. Nvidia's $78 billion annual guidance assumes zero China H200 revenue recovery. A functioning licensing framework would restore an estimated $3.5 to $4 billion in annual China revenue — a 4 to 5 percent upside against that baseline — according to analyst projections. Before export controls tightened, Nvidia held roughly 95 percent of China's advanced chip market; today its share is, in Huang's own telling, essentially zero.

China Hawks Warn Chip Sales Shrink the U.S. Lead in AI

The H200 licensing arrangement has drawn pointed criticism from national security analysts. Chris McGuire, senior fellow for China and emerging technologies at the Council on Foreign Relations, argued directly: "Any deal that allows Nvidia to sell more chips to China means fewer Nvidia chips for U.S. firms, and a smaller U.S. lead in AI over China. It is remarkable that President Trump keeps getting convinced to put Nvidia's interest ahead of America's."

Heidi Crebo-Rediker, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNBC that a full licensing deal could be "politically explosive" and trigger a "fierce backlash from China hawks" in Congress. The more realistic outcome, she said, is "not a clean reopening of the China market, but a conditional, closely managed channel for Nvidia sales, perhaps with safeguards, fees or limits." Crebo-Rediker also noted that China's export controls on heavy rare earths and magnets were not fully reversed even under the existing trade truce, putting "the U.S. administration on the back foot" going into the summit.

DeepSeek and Homegrown Rivals Have Weakened Washington's Chip-Restriction Leverage

The harder strategic reality is that China has been building frontier-competitive AI models without H200 access. A wave of May releases — including DeepSeek V4, Kimi K2.6, MiniMax M2.7, and GLM-5.1 — has reinforced Beijing's negotiating posture: H200 restrictions have so far constrained Nvidia's revenue more than they have constrained Chinese AI capability. AI labs such as DeepSeek have explicitly optimized their models to run on domestic hardware, and Huawei's AI processors are gaining market share inside China as a direct consequence of U.S. export controls.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives described the summit's stakes as systemic rather than bilateral: "What is at stake is not just one trip or one headline but the direction of AI supply chains, the shape of future export controls, and the degree to which U.S. chip leadership remains monetizable in China."

Rare-Earth Exports Still 50 Percent Below Pre-Restriction Levels, Threatening U.S. Defense Supply Chains

China controls roughly 85 percent of global rare-earth processing and more than 90 percent of magnet production, and it has proved willing to deploy that leverage: Beijing nearly tripled its use of export restrictions between 2021 and 2025. The April 2025 controls targeted gallium, germanium, antimony, and graphite — materials essential for the compound semiconductors used in RF components, power electronics, and U.S. defense systems. Chinese customs data shows those exports remain approximately 50 percent below their pre-restriction baseline.

Gracelin Baskaran of the Center for Strategic and International Studies cautioned that even a summit announcement on rare earths would not quickly resolve U.S. exposure: translating normalization pledges into actual supply and permanent magnets takes years, not months, and Washington "has to tread carefully in its relationship with China to avoid those disruptions." In February, the Trump administration launched a $12 billion initiative to stockpile critical materials for U.S. manufacturers, but domestic processing capacity remains years from closing the gap.

Emergency AI Communication Channel Discussed but No Signed Framework Emerged

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that U.S. and Chinese officials were exploring "some sort of emergency communication system or collaboration" to prevent non-state actors from weaponizing powerful AI systems, according to NBC News. The two countries' approaches to AI regulation remain sharply asymmetric: China requires all powerful generative AI models to be registered with the central government before public release, while the U.S. under the Trump administration treats equivalent testing as voluntary.

Analysts describe any formal bilateral dialogue as thin on immediate substance but significant as a precedent: it would represent the first institutionalized U.S.–China AI governance channel, create a communication line that does not currently exist, and immediately pressure regulators in Brussels and Seoul to seek equivalent or stronger commitments from companies operating in their jurisdictions.

No Breakthrough Announced as Trump Departs; 2017 Precedent Raises Scepticism About Deal Durability

Trump departed Beijing on Friday afternoon having declared the summit "fantastic" and said he and Xi had worked out many important issues. No major technology agreements were formally announced before Air Force One lifted off. The Chinese government's readout said the two leaders agreed to develop a "constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability" — a phrase notably absent from the White House's own readout of the same meeting, according to NBC News.

Capital Economics senior China economist Leah Fahy noted in a Friday research note that Trump's first state visit to China, in November 2017, produced announcements worth more than $250 billion — including an $84 billion Chinese investment in West Virginia gas projects and a $43 billion Alaskan LNG commitment — none of which materialized as relations deteriorated in subsequent years. Fahy wrote that the 2017 experience "serves as a reminder that similar announcements out of the ongoing Trump–Xi summit should be viewed with a healthy degree of scepticism."

Xi warned Thursday that Taiwan is "the most important issue in China–U.S. relations" and that mishandling the dispute could lead to "an extremely dangerous situation," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry readout. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said both governments are discussing a framework to channel Chinese investment into non-sensitive U.S. sectors — a sign of how thoroughly national security concerns have suppressed bilateral capital flows, which have collapsed from roughly $45 billion in 2016 to under $3 billion last year, according to Rhodium Group.

What Happens Before Autumn Determines Whether the Truce Holds or Tariffs Return to 145 Percent

The one-year trade truce — which cut U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 percent to 30 percent, and Chinese tariffs from 125 percent to 10 percent, following the May 12 Geneva agreement — expires this autumn. Whether the warm words spoken at Zhongnanhai harden into durable agreements, or dissolve into another cycle of escalation, may depend less on presidential rapport than on what the working-level trade negotiators led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng can produce before that deadline.

For the consumers and manufacturers who depend on the outcome: if rare-earth flows normalize, input cost risk for U.S. semiconductor producers falls — an effect analysts say would take six to twelve months to reach component pricing. If the H200 licensing framework activates, the U.S. AI chip industry regains a meaningful revenue channel. If neither moves, the current state of managed hostility continues, and the tariff clock runs out in autumn.

Tesla reportedly wants full self-driving regulatory approval in China. Apple and Meta are pursuing new supply-chain arrangements. A proposed bilateral "Board of Trade" and "Board of Investment" — standing bodies to manage ongoing commercial relations — were discussed in Beijing but not formally announced. The summit, as Axios concluded Friday, has produced "a package of modest deliverables" and a staged friendship. The hard deadlines — chip shipments, rare-earth restoration, a formal AI channel, and an autumn tariff renewal — are still outstanding.