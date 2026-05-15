The Boys’ V-One and Telepathy Plotlines Track Real Biotech and Neural-Privacy Crises Unfolding Now

Amazon's The Boys dropped its penultimate Season 5 episode on Prime Video on May 13, 2026 — the same week U.S. senators advanced a bill to study federal protections for neural data and a federal appeals court reopened the landmark CRISPR patent dispute between the Broad Institute and UC Berkeley. "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk" portrays a corporation holding a monopoly on enhanced human biology and a government official's thoughts extracted without consent — two scenarios that, in stripped-down form, are already live policy fights affecting every American with a smartphone, a health insurer, or a doctor.

If you follow gene-therapy approvals, neural-data privacy legislation, or the question of who will ultimately profit from editing the human genome, this episode is not fiction. It is a useful model for understanding what is being decided right now — and what could go wrong if regulators fall behind.

V-One's Real-World Parallel: Corporations Racing to Own Human-Biology Patents

The episode centers on V-One, a refined variant of Compound V — the show's retroviral compound that rewrites cellular biology — which renders its recipient effectively resistant to catastrophic physical damage. The science the show gestures at is grounded: the bacterium Deinococcus radiodurans, nicknamed "Conan the Bacterium," survives radiation doses roughly 1,000 times lethal to humans through hyper-efficient DNA repair enzymes and radical-scavenging pigments. Researchers have spent decades studying whether those pathways could be adapted for human cells. A retroviral vector delivering analogous genes alongside edits for bone density and neurological resilience would, in theory, produce something resembling what the show depicts. The direction of travel in gene-therapy research is real.

The political economy the show dramatizes is also real. In May 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived the long-running dispute between the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and the University of California over who owns foundational patents on CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in human cells — a technology already used in approved treatments for sickle cell disease. The court found the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had misapplied legal standards for conception and sent the case back for re-evaluation. On March 26, 2026, the PTAB issued a further ruling in a parallel interference proceeding. The Broad Institute stated it "remains optimistic," while UC Berkeley, whose Nobel laureates Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier developed the core technology, continues to contest ownership.

What is at stake is not academic credit. Whoever holds the dominant CRISPR patents controls licensing terms for every gene therapy developed using that platform. Drug developers must in many cases obtain multiple licenses from competing patent holders, raising costs that are ultimately passed to patients. Editas Medicine, a Broad Institute licensee, reached a licensing agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals — developers of Casgevy, the approved CRISPR sickle cell therapy — involving an upfront fee of $50 million and annual payments of $10 million to $40 million. Vought International, The Boys' perpetual villain, holds that kind of chokehold over human enhancement. The real-world version is more legally complex and, for patients, no less consequential.

Naomi Lim, a biotech policy analyst at the Future of Privacy Forum, warned in published commentary that the fractured patent landscape "leaves CVC's licensing agents with the difficult task of explaining its intricacies to potential licensees" — a problem that multiplies when the licensed technology is someone's medical treatment rather than a software tool.

Neuralink Has 21 Trial Participants. Courts Have Not Decided Whether Their Thoughts Are Private.

The episode's second science thread is a Supe with apparent mind-reading capabilities, deployed to verify the unspoken loyalty of a head of state. Courts have not addressed whether neural data extracted without consent violates the Fifth Amendment right against compelled self-incrimination. They may soon have to.

Neuralink, whose clinical trials began in 2024, reported 21 participants enrolled by January 2026, with thread-retraction issues from early implants resolved in a revised electrode design. Participants with ALS and paralysis are using the device to control cursors and communicate via imagined speech — words the patient intends to say but cannot physically produce, decoded from cortical signals. Other academic groups have reconstructed perceived images and emotional states from fMRI data in controlled settings. The decoding is imperfect and context-dependent. The trajectory is not.

Elon Musk announced in January 2026 that Neuralink aims to begin high-volume production of implants and transition to automated surgical implantation in 2026. Competitor Synchron offers an alternative implanted via the jugular vein, avoiding open brain surgery. Both companies are pursuing FDA approval pathways, with commercial availability for limited patient populations projected between 2028 and 2030.

Existing law has not kept pace. U.S. courts have generally treated physical biometric data — fingerprints, DNA — as non-testimonial and therefore unprotected by the Fifth Amendment. Neural data sits on a different fault line: it is simultaneously a physical measurement from brain tissue and, potentially, an extraction of private thought. A 2022 Supreme Court case involving phone passcodes suggested some justices were willing to treat compelled disclosure of mental content differently, but the court stopped short of a ruling that would govern neural interfaces.

The legislative response has been fragmented. Four U.S. states — California, Colorado, Montana, and Connecticut — have enacted laws treating neural data as sensitive personal information, each with differing definitions and scope. Montana's law, effective October 2025, requires law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before accessing neural data. A March 2026 analysis by Morrison Foerster identified active neural data bills in Virginia, Alabama, California, New York, Illinois, and Vermont — each taking a distinct approach. In the first six weeks of 2026, nine new neural data bills were introduced across six states. There is no federal law.

Neurorights Foundation: 29 of 30 Consumer Neural-Device Agreements Give Companies Unlimited Data Access

The gap between commercial capability and legal protection is not theoretical. The Neurorights Foundation, led by Columbia University neurobiology professor Rafael Yuste, analyzed privacy policies and user agreements from 30 consumer neurotechnology companies in 2024. The report found that 29 of the 30 agreements gave the company effectively unlimited access to neural data, with no meaningful restrictions on sale to third parties. Yuste called the agreements "predatory."

"There are no rules; the company is taking everything," Yuste told JMIR Publications in February 2025. "That's why we're working with many countries and international organizations to protect brain data." The foundation has helped shape constitutional amendments protecting neural data in Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, and Mexico. Yuste argues that brain data should be protected as stringently as medical records.

Industry groups have pushed back on some of the proposed regulations, arguing that overly broad neural data definitions could obstruct legitimate medical research and slow approval of therapies for Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and paralysis. The Neurotechnology Industry Organization and several academic researchers have argued in published responses that existing medical-device frameworks and health privacy laws already provide meaningful protection for clinical neural data — and that the risks of consumer EEG headbands should not drive legislation that also covers hospital-grade implants. Yuste has dismissed this framing, arguing that consumer devices are "largely unregulated" and that the harm pathway is already open.

At the federal level, Senators Chuck Schumer, Maria Cantwell, and Ed Markey introduced the MIND Act in September 2025, directing the FTC to study neural data governance and identify regulatory gaps. The bill does not create enforceable protections — it commissions a report. No comprehensive federal neural data law has been passed.

What This Means for Anyone Using a Health App, Buying Insurance, or Considering Gene Therapy

The Boys uses superhero excess to compress a decade of policy failure into 60 minutes of television. But the underlying questions are not fictional, and they are not confined to people with brain implants or genetic disorders.

On the biotech side: if you or a family member will ever require gene therapy — for sickle cell disease, a hereditary cancer risk, or a condition that gene editing may one day treat — the entity that owns the relevant patents will determine whether treatment is available and what it costs. The CRISPR patent litigation between the Broad Institute and UC Berkeley is, in practical terms, a dispute over the price of future medical care for potentially millions of patients. It is unresolved.

On the neural privacy side: consumer EEG headbands for sleep tracking and meditation are already on the market from companies including Muse and Emotiv. The Neurorights Foundation found that nearly all of them claim broad rights to the data they collect. If you have used one, your neural data may already be held by a company with no legal obligation to restrict its use or sale. If Neuralink or a competitor achieves commercial scale and you or a family member uses one for a medical condition, the legal framework governing what can be done with recordings of your brain activity does not yet exist at the federal level.

Readers can act now: check whether your state has enacted neural data protections (California, Colorado, Montana, and Connecticut have; most others have not); review the privacy policy of any neurotechnology device before use; and contact federal representatives to support comprehensive neural data legislation. The MIND Act remains at the study stage. A law with enforceable protections has not been passed.

The Boys frames both problems correctly: what matters is not whether the technology is real today, but who controls it and under what rules when it becomes real tomorrow. On CRISPR, the courts are still deciding. On neural data, the legislatures have barely started. The show's penultimate episode — its last before a series finale scheduled for May 20 — arrives at the precise moment both questions are in motion.