AI Server Spending Has Nearly Doubled DRAM Prices: Threatened Samsung Walkout Could Drive Them Higher Still

DRAM contract prices surged a record 90–95% quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2026, according to TrendForce, driven by AI data-center spending that is reallocating global chip production away from consumer devices at an accelerating pace — and a further 58–63% increase is now forecast for Q2, with mobile DRAM on track to nearly double again. Anyone buying a laptop, smartphone, or PC in the next six months will pay the price: Gartner projects PC prices will rise 17% and smartphone prices 13% by the end of 2026, compared to 2025 levels, as manufacturers lose the ability to absorb cost increases that have grown too large to hide.

The structural cause — a permanent reallocation of silicon wafer capacity from consumer memory to high-margin AI server chips — will not reverse quickly. TrendForce and IDC both warn that meaningful new capacity is unlikely to come online before late 2027 or 2028. On top of that structural pressure, a threatened 18-day walkout at Samsung's semiconductor factories — the world's largest — starting May 21 has now introduced a fresh supply shock that analysts say could push prices higher still and accelerate shortages that were already severe.

Hyperscalers Are Consuming Memory Faster Than Chipmakers Can Produce It

The memory market has not been through a price shock of this magnitude in any comparable timeframe. PC DRAM contract prices are projected to rise by more than 100% QoQ in Q1 2026 alone — a new record for a single-quarter surge, according to TrendForce. Server DRAM is tracking a 90% QoQ increase. NAND flash, used in solid-state storage, is up 55–60%. These figures represent not an ordinary boom cycle but a fundamental change in who memory is being made for.

The three largest memory manufacturers — Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology — are all redirecting production toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and enterprise-grade server DRAM, which command substantially higher profit margins than the LPDDR5x chips inside a smartphone or the DDR5 modules in a consumer laptop. IDC describes this as a zero-sum reallocation: every wafer allocated to an HBM stack for an Nvidia GPU is a wafer withheld from a mid-range smartphone or a budget laptop. AI servers require dramatically more memory per system than conventional servers, and hyperscalers including Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon are expanding GPU clusters at a pace the industry has not seen before.

Micron has made the strategic shift explicit: in early 2026, the company announced it would exit its Crucial consumer memory brand entirely, discontinuing consumer-facing DRAM sales in order to redirect all available capacity toward AI data-center customers. What had been a supply imbalance is now a deliberate withdrawal from the consumer market by one of the industry's three suppliers.

SemiAnalysis has reported that LPDDR5 contract prices were hovering at around $10 per gigabyte after a threefold increase since Q1 2025. TrendForce now expects mobile DRAM prices to rise another 93–98% QoQ in Q2 2026, implying a typical LPDDR5 module could cost between $19.30 and $19.80 per gigabyte by the end of the quarter — a price point that did not exist anywhere in the consumer roadmap twelve months ago.

Entry-Level Devices Will Disappear; Lenovo, Dell, and HP Warn of 15–20% Price Rises

Gartner senior analyst Ranjit Atwal has described the current contraction in device shipments as "the steepest in over a decade." In its February 2026 report, Gartner forecast worldwide PC shipments to decline 10.4% and smartphone shipments to drop 8.4% in 2026 compared to 2025, driven entirely by the memory price surge. PC memory now accounts for 23% of total bill-of-materials costs, up from 16% in 2025 — a jump that removes manufacturers' ability to absorb costs on low-margin devices. Atwal stated bluntly: "The sub-$500 entry-level PC segment will disappear by 2028."

Major PC vendors are not waiting until 2028 to act. Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer, and Asus have warned of price increases of 15–20% in the second half of 2026, with Asus projecting increases of up to 30% on some notebook lines. Buyers considering a PC purchase in the next few months face a practical decision: buy now at current prices or risk paying substantially more by Q3. The same pressure is building in smartphones. TrendForce notes that low-end Android handsets may revert to 4GB of DRAM in 2026 — reversing years of capacity upgrades — as manufacturers cut specifications to stay within viable price points. Even Apple faces a significantly higher memory share of total iPhone bill-of-materials costs.

Low-margin Android manufacturers including Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are disproportionately exposed, according to IDC, because their thin margins offer no buffer to absorb cost increases without passing them to consumers. TrendForce warns that smaller smartphone brands may be unable to secure adequate memory allocations at all, accelerating industry consolidation around a handful of dominant players. The buyers most affected are the ones who can least afford it: budget-segment consumers and businesses operating on fixed hardware refresh cycles.

No New Fab Capacity Until 2027 at the Earliest; Shortages May Extend Into 2028

The memory shortage is not a temporary mismatch. IDC warns the constraint could persist "well into 2027," and TrendForce has stated that meaningful capacity expansion is unlikely before late 2027 or 2028. Building a new semiconductor fab takes years, requires tens of billions of dollars in capital expenditure, and does not immediately produce the specific types of memory the market needs. Even if Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron announced new consumer-focused fabs today, the chips would not reach store shelves before 2029 at the earliest.

In the meantime, cloud providers are locking in supply through long-term agreements, further limiting what is available to consumer device manufacturers. TrendForce's Q2 2026 forecast notes that NAND flash prices are actually accelerating beyond DRAM in Q2, jumping 70–75% QoQ — the first time NAND has outpaced DRAM in the current cycle — as hyperscalers absorb enterprise SSD capacity and client SSD buyers pre-stock out of fear that server demand will consume all remaining supply.

There is no clear mechanism that resolves this in 2026. Demand from AI infrastructure is not slowing: Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon are collectively on track to spend $725 billion on capital expenditure in 2026, up 77% from the prior year. Each new GPU rack that goes into a data center contains far more memory than the consumer devices it prices out of reach. The math does not favor consumers or PC manufacturers until new production capacity comes online.

Samsung Walkout Starting May 21 Could Add a Supply Shock to a Market Already Under Strain

Against this backdrop, a threatened 18-day walkout at Samsung's chip factories introduces the risk of an acute supply disruption on top of a chronic structural shortage. Samsung Electronics' entire executive leadership issued a public apology in Seoul on Thursday after government-mediated wage talks collapsed, leaving the walkout scheduled for May 21–June 7 intact. South Korean Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon made an unprecedented personal visit to Samsung's Pyeongtaek campus on Thursday to appeal directly to union chair Choi Seung-ho. The union said it would not return to the table without written guarantees on bonus reform.

Samsung manufactures roughly 40% of the world's DRAM. A one-day walkout in April produced an 18% drop in memory output and a 58% fall in foundry production on the affected shift. Prof. Song Heon-jae of the University of Seoul has projected losses of approximately 1 trillion won ($670 million) per day from a full factory stoppage. The 18-day window coincides with what Samsung told investors is the critical ramp period for its new HBM4 high-bandwidth memory, which only began mass shipments to Nvidia and AMD weeks ago. A stoppage during yield stabilization would delay deliveries to AI customers and strengthen rival SK Hynix's position in a market segment already worth more than Samsung's entire consumer electronics division.

The core dispute is over whether Samsung's AI-era profits reach the workers who manufacture the memory. The National Samsung Electronics Union is demanding a contractual allocation of 15% of operating profit to a bonus pool and the removal of the current 50%-of-base-salary bonus ceiling. Samsung's semiconductor division posted 53.7 trillion won in operating profit in Q1 2026 alone — a 48-fold year-over-year increase. Rival SK Hynix removed its bonus ceiling in September 2025 and earmarked 10% of operating profit for employee bonuses, setting a benchmark the Samsung union is explicitly invoking. Samsung management argues that locking in a fixed profit percentage would limit capital investment flexibility in future downturns; the union argues that discretionary payments are not a substitute for structural commitments.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea issued a formal warning on May 11 — its first-ever public statement on a Samsung labor dispute — noting that member companies including Google, Apple, and Qualcomm depend on stable Korean semiconductor supply, and that competing nations stand to benefit from any procurement shift. Working-level procurement staff at Apple and HP have already formally asked Samsung about contingency supply plans, according to Seoul Economic Daily.

What This Means If You Are Buying a Device, Running a Business, or Watching Washington

For anyone considering a laptop, desktop, or smartphone purchase: the case for buying before Q3 2026 is stronger than it has been in years. Major vendors have already signalled 15–20% price increases for the second half of 2026, and that guidance was issued before the Samsung walkout risk was fully priced in. Budget-tier devices in particular are becoming scarcer: Gartner expects the sub-$500 laptop segment to shrink materially through 2026, and the reversion of entry-level Android phones to 4GB of RAM is already in motion at some manufacturers.

For businesses operating on hardware refresh cycles: IT procurement teams should model scenarios in which memory costs remain elevated into 2027. The shortage is structural, not cyclical, and IDC explicitly warns it could persist "well into 2027," meaning budget assumptions built on 2025 pricing are already outdated. Security teams should also note Gartner's projection that business PC lifetimes will increase by 15% and consumer PC lifetimes by 20% as buyers defer upgrades — extending the life of older, potentially unpatched hardware across organizations.

For policymakers: the CHIPS Act's 25% Advanced Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit (Section 48D) applies only to facilities where construction begins before January 1, 2027. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) has called for extension through at least 2030, arguing that building a U.S. fab costs 30% more than in South Korea or Taiwan, and that 40–70% of that gap is directly attributable to government incentives. The bipartisan Building Advanced Semiconductors Investment Credit (BASIC) Act, co-sponsored by Representatives Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and John Mannion (D-NY), would extend the credit and raise it to 35%. The current memory shock is the scenario that legislation was designed to prevent; whether Congress acts before the deadline determines whether the U.S. has any meaningful domestic memory production capacity before the next crisis.

The Samsung walkout question will be resolved — one way or another — before the end of May. The structural memory shortage will not.