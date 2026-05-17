Samsung Swaps Lead Negotiator as 18-Day Chip Strike Threatens Global Memory Supply

Samsung Electronics and its largest union agreed on May 16 to resume post-mediation talks on May 18 at the National Labor Relations Commission in Sejong, South Korea — five days before a planned 18-day walkout that analysts warn could remove up to 4 percent of global DRAM supply and cost the company as much as 43 trillion won ($28.9 billion) in combined losses. The resumption came only after Samsung management agreed to replace its chief negotiator, and only after Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong stepped off a flight from Japan and, before reporters at Seoul's Gimpo Business Aviation Center, bowed his head in public apology.

Lee told reporters he was sincerely sorry to the people of South Korea and to customers worldwide for causing anxiety and eroding trust through problems inside the company. Neither the apology nor the negotiator swap has produced a settlement. The union's chair, Choi Seung-ho, said trust between workers and Samsung management has broken down completely — and that rebuilding it will take time.

The Negotiator Swap That Unlocked the Table

Samsung removed Executive Vice President Kim Hyeong-ro as chief bargainer and installed Yeo Myeong-gu, head of the People Team for the Device Solutions semiconductor division, in his place. The union had demanded Kim's removal, citing what it described as his inadequate understanding of the semiconductor business. In a concession of its own, the union agreed to let Kim attend the May 18 session as a silent observer, preserving continuity in the talks without restoring his speaking role.

Choi said National Labor Relations Commission Chairman Park Su-geun is expected to attend the session personally, signaling that the government views the session as a critical juncture. The agenda for the talks had not been finalized as of May 16, and Yeo was traveling to Sejong that afternoon for preparatory meetings. The Korea Herald confirmed the management's decision to replace its main negotiator and the union's agreement to resume dialogue.

The decision to make this concession came one day after South Korea's Minister of Employment and Labor, Kim Yeong-hun, visited the union office at Samsung's Pyeongtaek campus. The union confirmed that during that meeting it asked the minister to press Samsung on two conditions: a new chief negotiator and a substantive shift in the company's position. In a notice to members, the union said the minister expressed deep sympathy with its position and pledged to convey its concerns clearly to management.

Why 90,000 Workers Are Ready to Walk Out

The dispute has been building for months. Since December 2025, the union — which now counts more than 90,000 members, representing over 70 percent of Samsung's roughly 129,000 South Korean employees — has demanded that Samsung allocate a fixed 15 percent of its annual operating profit to performance bonuses and permanently remove the current cap on payouts, which is set at 50 percent of base annual salary. Talks collapsed in the early hours of May 13 after nearly 17 hours at the NLRC; union chair Choi said the position had not narrowed — the proposal had worsened.

The demands were shaped directly by Samsung's chief rival. In 2025, SK Hynix agreed to allocate 10 percent of annual operating profit to a bonus pool and later removed the cap entirely. SK Hynix workers are now expecting guaranteed bonuses approaching $477,000 this year, potentially rising to $900,000 next year. Samsung workers watched SK Hynix transform into the global leader in high-bandwidth memory serving Nvidia and concluded they were being shut out of an AI-driven profit surge. Samsung's semiconductor division recorded 53.7 trillion won in operating profit in Q1 2026 alone — 93 percent of the company's total.

Management has refused the fixed formula, calling it unsustainable long-term and warning that rigid profit-sharing could drain funds needed for future investment. Samsung proposed instead a 10 percent operating profit pool alongside an uncapped special reward when the DS division achieves domestic first place in both sales and operating profit — a condition the union dismissed as a ceiling in disguise.

The Escalation That Forced Apologies From the Top

Previous talks collapsed in the early hours of May 13, after nearly 17 hours at the NLRC in Sejong. The union declared it was no longer considering additional negotiations and confirmed the May 21 general strike. South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok immediately convened an emergency ministerial meeting.

The pace of high-level intervention then accelerated. On May 15, 18 of Samsung's division presidents issued a rare joint public apology. Senior DS division executives — including Jun Young-hyun, vice chair and head of the DS division — traveled to the union office in Pyeongtaek and held a 40-minute meeting with union leaders that ended without any shift in position. The labor minister's visit to the union office followed later that same afternoon. On May 16, Chairman Lee's airport apology completed the sequence.

Choi's response to Lee was measured. He noted that union membership in the DS division now exceeds 80 percent — meaning virtually every semiconductor employee is simultaneously a union member and a Samsung employee. Workers joined the union because trust had broken down, he said, and an apology alone does not restore it. He added that the company could demonstrate a real effort starting with the May 18 session, so that the parties can move forward together.

Strike Countdown: What a Walkout Would Actually Cost

If talks on May 18 collapse again, the walkout beginning May 21 would be the largest in Samsung's history. Over 50,000 workers are expected to participate. A one-day union rally earlier this year offered a preview: foundry output dropped 58 percent on the affected shift, and memory fab production fell 18 percent.

According to TrendForce, Samsung held 36 percent of global DRAM production and 28 percent of NAND output in Q4 2025. Analysts estimate an 18-day strike could remove 3 to 4 percent of global DRAM supply and 2 to 3 percent of NAND — modest percentages that carry outsized weight in an already critically constrained market. DRAM contract prices surged 90 to 95 percent quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2026; TrendForce forecasts a further 58 to 63 percent increase for Q2.

The disruption window extends beyond the walkout itself. KB Securities analyst Kim Dong-won noted that restarting Samsung's highly automated production lines after an 18-day stoppage requires an additional two to three weeks of stabilization work, stretching the effective impact to roughly six weeks. Seoul Economic Daily reported that a single day of shutdown risks scrapping 22,000 wafers worth approximately 650 billion won. JPMorgan projected total losses — combining labor cost increases, production disruption, and supply opportunity costs — at 26 trillion to 43 trillion won.

At immediate risk are Samsung's HBM deliveries to Nvidia. Any delivery delay pushes Nvidia and other hyperscalers toward SK Hynix, which currently controls roughly 60 percent of global HBM output. TrendForce analysts warned that because semiconductor customer certification is time-consuming and costly, winning back clients who switch suppliers is not straightforward.

A Company With a Long Debt to Its Workers

Choi's warning that trust takes time to rebuild has specific historical weight. Samsung spent decades enforcing a formal no-union policy — its founder, Lee Byung-chul, famously declared he would never allow unions until he had dirt over his eyes. A 2019 Seoul court ruling found that Samsung's leadership had directed a systematic illegal campaign to suppress union organizing, resulting in an 18-month prison sentence for then-chairman Lee Sang-hoon. Lee Jae-yong formally renounced the no-union policy in 2020.

The union-suppression era overlapped with a separate worker health scandal that took more than a decade to resolve. The advocacy group SHARPS documented 320 cases of work-related illnesses — including leukemia, brain tumors, and lymphoma — among Samsung's semiconductor and display factory workers, with 118 deaths. The movement began in 2007 when Hwang Sang-ki refused a 1 billion won settlement after his 22-year-old daughter died of leukemia at the Giheung semiconductor plant. Samsung had left the chemical exposure section of government safety review documents blank, denying investigators the data needed to assess risk. Samsung issued a formal apology only in 2018, after more than a decade of litigation.

Three Sides That Disagree on Who Profits

The dispute is not simply labor versus management. Within Samsung's own unions, a fault line has opened between semiconductor and consumer-electronics workers. The DS division, where memory chips generate the company's overwhelming majority of profit, dominates union membership. But the DX division — which covers smartphones, TVs, and home appliances — is bleeding money: Samsung exited mainland China's TV and appliance market in May 2026 after 34 years, citing 200 billion won in losses, squeezed by LG and Chinese rivals TCL and Hisense. DX workers face the prospect of watching DS colleagues pocket hundreds of millions of won in bonuses while their own division contracts.

A third party has inserted itself as well. The Korea Shareholder Activism Headquarters filed a petition at the Suwon District Court supporting Samsung's own injunction against the strike and is preparing civil damages claims against the union if the walkout proceeds. Min Kyung-kwon, the group's leader, argued outside the courthouse that performance belongs not only to management and the union, but to shareholders as well.

Academic observers are skeptical on multiple fronts. Choi Young-ki, a professor of business administration at Hallym University, called the push to make performance bonuses a formal bargaining trigger uncommon in established labor-management practices, warning that it risks deepening Korea's already severe labor-market polarization. Kim Sung-hee, a professor at Korea University and a researcher at the Institute for Labor and Society, cautioned that when per-worker payouts reach unprecedented levels, they risk fueling a sense of relative deprivation among ordinary workers.

The Legal and Regulatory Pressure Mounting Before May 21

The Suwon District Court is expected to rule on Samsung's injunction to block illegal strike activity before May 21, with a decision possible as early as May 20. Samsung filed the injunction on April 16. If granted, certain actions — including occupying safety facilities or disrupting wafer management — would be restricted, though analysts say damages could still reach 10 to 20 trillion won even with an injunction in place.

The South Korean government has so far stopped short of invoking emergency arbitration powers, which would freeze all strike activity for 30 days. The measure has been used only four times in the country's history, most recently during pilot strikes at Asiana Airlines and Korean Air in 2005. Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol called a failure to reach an agreement deeply regrettable and said a strike must be avoided at all costs. A commission official said emergency arbitration was not something the government was reviewing. That calculus could change between now and May 21.

What Happens Next

Negotiations resume the morning of May 18 with a new lead negotiator, a personally attending NLRC chairman, and no agreed agenda. The union has made clear that what it wants is not a different face across the table but a different number — and a permanently restructured formula that guarantees semiconductor workers a fixed share of the profits their labor generates.

Samsung's management has insisted that formula is incompatible with running a diversified conglomerate through cycles of boom and contraction. The Suwon District Court's injunction ruling, expected before May 20, will determine whether the union's strike activities face legal restraint. And the South Korean government is watching for the threshold at which the national economic cost of inaction exceeds the political cost of emergency arbitration.

Each of those clocks runs out before May 21.