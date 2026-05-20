Kakao Workers Authorize Strike at Five Affiliates, Threatening KakaoTalk Service for 45 Million Users

Workers at five Kakao affiliates voted Wednesday to authorize strikes, bringing South Korea's dominant messaging platform one step closer to its first-ever headquarters walkout — and the tens of millions of users who depend on KakaoTalk for payments, ride-hailing, and daily communication one step closer to a potentially nationwide disruption.

The Kakao branch of the Korean Chemical, Textile, Food and Allied Industries Workers' Union announced the results at a rally near Pangyo Station in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, saying strike ballots at all five affiliates passed by 11 a.m. Wednesday. The four named affiliates are Kakao Pay, Kakao Enterprise, XL Games, and DK Techin; the fifth was not identified at time of announcement. With legal strike authorization now secured at all five, the union said detailed action plans would follow.

The authorization vote does not immediately halt operations. Kakao Corp., the parent entity that operates KakaoTalk itself, has a second mediation session scheduled for May 27 at the Gyeonggi Regional Labor Relations Commission — the last formal gateway before the company's own workers could join a walkout. If that session fails, a strike at Kakao Corp. headquarters would be the first in the company's history.

Bonus Dispute Rooted in SK Hynix Precedent

At the center of the dispute is how Kakao calculates and pays performance bonuses. The union is demanding a formula that ties bonuses to a fixed share of annual operating profit — a structure modeled on a landmark 2025 agreement at SK hynix that committed the memory chipmaker to channel 10 percent of annual operating profit into a bonus pool. That deal produced an early-2026 payout equivalent to more than 100 million won per employee on average, according to the Korea Herald.

Industry estimates place Kakao's 2025 operating profit at approximately 440 billion won, with a headcount near 4,000 employees. At the union's reported demand of roughly 13 to 15 percent of operating profit, that would imply a bonus approaching 15 million won per employee — far less than the SK hynix windfall, but a structural shift Kakao management has resisted.

Kakao said it negotiated in good faith but could not reach agreement on what it described as "the detailed design of the compensation structure." A company spokesperson added that it would "continue dialogue in good faith."

The union has raised additional grievances beyond the bonus formula: that Kakao Corp. and Kakao Pay paid out performance bonuses without union input, that management missed an end-of-April deadline to submit a negotiation proposal, and that the company imposed unilateral changes following a recent labor inspection — including shortening the window for employees to use accrued annual leave.

Lim Chae-un, an emeritus professor of business administration at Sogang University, told the Korea Herald that the demands spreading across Korean industry represent a structural inversion of normal practice. "What's spreading here is the reverse: a slice of operating profit handed out in cash through union bargaining, without any real measure of contribution," Lim said.

Distrust Built Over Years

Wednesday's vote did not arrive in a vacuum. The union, first established in 2023, formed against a backdrop of accumulated grievances: allegations of excessive working hours, sudden spin-offs of business units, and a peer assessment system that drew public attention when an employee posted what was described as a suicide note on a workplace forum, citing the review process. A colleague followed with a post describing depression triggered by what they called the company's "inhumane" evaluation system.

The union's recent opposition to the spin-off of AXZ — the operating entity behind Kakao's Daum web portal — fits that longer pattern of distrust over how Kakao manages and reshuffles its workforce during restructuring.

Kakao is simultaneously investing in AI services, trying to improve profitability in existing operations, and working through a strategic restructuring of non-core and loss-making businesses. If labor-management tension escalates into sustained strikes, routine strategic moves — divesting affiliates, launching new ventures — could become significantly harder to execute.

Bonus Demands Spreading Across Korean Tech

Kakao's dispute is unfolding alongside a larger reckoning over performance pay in Korean industry. The Samsung Electronics union has been seeking 15 percent of chip-division operating profit, a dispute that triggered a separate multi-week strike authorization this week. At Hyundai Motor, the union opened 2026 wage talks demanding 30 percent of net profit. LG Uplus workers are seeking 30 percent of operating profit alongside an 8 percent salary increase — the same union accepted a 1.3 percent raise the previous year.

An unnamed IT industry source cautioned that fixing profit-linked bonus formulas in the tech sector carries risks that do not apply in semiconductors: IT companies tend to face heavier upfront investment costs, shorter corporate track records, and less predictable profitability cycles. "If performance-bonus payouts become entrenched in IT the way they have in semiconductors, it'll be hard to stay nimble when the business environment shifts," the source said.

The question of precedent extends beyond Kakao. When a market leader in Korean internet services sets bonus terms, those terms tend to function as a benchmark for the sector — including rivals like Naver and the IT divisions of major conglomerates.

KakaoTalk Outage Risk: Payments, Rides, Messaging

For ordinary South Koreans, the most direct concern from any KakaoTalk disruption is the breadth of what would go down with it. KakaoTalk is used by approximately 45.6 million of South Korea's 52 million people — not just for messaging but as the login and identity backbone for Kakao Pay, Kakao T ride-hailing, Kakao Map, and a wide range of commercial services. A disruption to the messaging platform cascades immediately through every service that relies on a KakaoTalk ID.

The scale of that risk was demonstrated in October 2022, when a fire at the SK C&C data center in Pangyo knocked out KakaoTalk and 134 affiliated services for more than 11 hours, with full recovery taking days. Payments halted. Taxi apps went offline. The Daum portal went dark. Then-President Yoon Suk-yeol called the service "no different from the national communication network" and ordered a government investigation. Kakao's co-CEO resigned. The South Korean National Assembly subsequently passed legislation legally mandating major digital providers to maintain geographically dispersed backup systems.

That legislation addresses infrastructure failure — not labor action. South Korean law does provide a mechanism for government intervention in a strike that endangers public life: under Article 76 of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, the labor minister can invoke emergency arbitration, suspending strike activity for up to 30 days. That authority has been used only four times in South Korea's history. Whether KakaoTalk would qualify as essential infrastructure for such a declaration remains untested.

Kakao shares have declined sharply from above 70,000 won a year ago, closing at 46,000 won in early May, with investors waiting for the company's AI agent services to generate revenue. A prolonged strike would add labor uncertainty to an already difficult investment story.

Both sides return to the Gyeonggi Regional Labor Relations Commission on May 27. The union has secured the right to act. What happens next depends on whether that session produces a deal — and for tens of millions of South Koreans who use KakaoTalk to pay bills, hail taxis, and stay in contact with family, the stakes of failure are not abstract.