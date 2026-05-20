Discord has announced that all calls on the platform now have end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

This means users now have an additional layer of protection for both voice and video calls done on the platform.

Discord Now Has E2EE on All Calls

According to the announcement made by Discord, no opt-in is required to enjoy E2EE on calls.

"As of early March 2026, every voice and video call on Discord, whether in DMs, group DMs, voice channels, or Go Live streams, is end-to-end encrypted by default," said Discord. "To complete that migration, we required all clients to support DAVE before joining a call."

"We are now in the process of removing the client code that supports unencrypted fallback," the platform added. "After that is done, it will not be possible to fall back to unencrypted connections."

Discord, however, clarifies that it has no plans to expand E2EE to cover texts on the platform. Despite this, the platform promises to continue strengthening the privacy protections it has for users.

Social Media Platforms and E2EE

With this latest move, Discord has joined the likes of Apple in offering E2EE on social media and messaging platforms. However, not all platforms share the same view.

Meta, as Engadget has pointed out in its report, actually went and removed E2EE from Instagram DMs this year.

In addition, TikTok has also said that there are no plans to add the security feature to its platform.