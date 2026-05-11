The latest release of iOS 26.5 from Apple brings a massive upgrade to RCS messaging on the Messages platform, as it now has end-to-end encryption (E2EE), which makes messaging a lot safer.

End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and the receiver get access to the messages sent between accounts, especially for conversations between Android and iOS devices.

Apple iOS 26.5 Rolls Out Encrypted RCS on Beta

Apple announced that cross-platform messaging is now more secure and private, allowing compatible devices to enjoy a safer communication experience.

End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging on iOS is available under a beta release, so this means that there may be bugs or limitations present for now. According to Apple, encryption is represented by a lock icon in the RCS chats, and this feature is enabled by default on new and existing conversations.

Apple said that encrypted messages cannot be read while they are being sent between devices. The company also said that E2EE on RCS will only work for devices updated to iOS 26.5 for iPhones and the latest version of Google Messages on Android.

Read Also: Samsung Messages to Shut Down by July In Favor of Google Messages App

Which Carriers Support E2EE RCS on iOS 26.5?

Alongside Apple's announcement, the company also released a support document that fully details the carriers that have provided support for the new end-to-end encryption feature.

Here are the carriers based in the United States supporting the encryption feature: