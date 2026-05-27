Windows 11 KB5089573 Performance Update Makes PCs Faster With File Explorer Improvements

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 KB5089573, a new performance update focused on making Windows 11 feel faster and smoother during daily use. Instead of introducing major visual changes, the update targets responsiveness improvement, File Explorer improvements, and reduced interface lag across the operating system.

What Is Windows 11 KB5089573?

Windows 11 KB5089573 is a cumulative performance update currently rolling out through the Release Preview channel for Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2 devices. The update focuses heavily on reducing latency and improving responsiveness across key parts of the operating system.

According to reports from Windows Central, Microsoft designed this Windows 11 faster update to improve how quickly the operating system reacts when users open menus, launch apps, or browse folders. Early testers have already noticed smoother navigation and quicker system responses after installing the update.

The performance update includes:

Faster Start menu reactions

Improved File Explorer responsiveness

Smoother animations

Reduced lag in right-click menus

Better multitasking stability

Reports from The Verge mention that Microsoft is using a low latency optimization system that temporarily boosts CPU responsiveness during user interaction. This allows Windows 11 to react faster when users switch apps, open folders, or interact with menus.

Read Also: NASA Reveals Artemis Moon Base Plans Spanning Hundreds of Square Miles With Drones and Lunar Rovers

Major File Explorer Improvements

File Explorer improvements are among the most noticeable changes in Windows 11 KB5089573. Since the launch of Windows 11, many users reported slower folder loading and delayed context menus compared to Windows 10.

Microsoft appears to have addressed several of those concerns with:

Faster folder navigation Improved search responsiveness Smoother right-click menu performance Reduced loading delays in large directories Better stability during multitasking

Some testers say File Explorer now feels more fluid, especially on older hardware or PCs with large storage libraries. The update also reduces animation delays that previously made navigation feel sluggish.

Responsiveness Improvement Across Windows 11

The responsiveness improvement introduced in KB5089573 extends beyond File Explorer. Microsoft has also adjusted animations and interface rendering throughout the operating system to create a smoother experience.

Areas receiving performance boosts include:

Start menu

Taskbar flyouts

Settings app

Notification center

Window switching

According to information shared by Thurrott, the update also introduces expanded Bluetooth LE Audio support, improved AI hardware monitoring in Task Manager, and better multi-app camera access.

Why This Windows 11 Faster Update Matters

Windows 11 KB5089573 reflects Microsoft's growing focus on real-world usability instead of simply adding more features. Many users care more about smoother navigation and faster response times than visual redesigns.

The update may provide the biggest improvements for:

Older laptops

Mid-range PCs

Productivity users

Heavy multitaskers

Systems with slower SSDs

While the update may not dramatically increase benchmark scores, the responsiveness improvement and File Explorer improvements could make Windows 11 feel more polished and efficient during everyday use.