Salesforce Hits 2026’s Worst Dow Jones Run as AI Agents Threaten Its Core Revenue Model

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reports its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results after the closing bell Wednesday — the highest-stakes earnings call in the company's recent history — with its stock down 32% year-to-date and Wall Street sharply divided over whether the company's $800 million Agentforce AI platform can replace the revenue model it may be quietly dismantling.

The report drops against a specific and pressing backdrop. On May 18, Bank of America analyst Tal Liani reinstated coverage of Salesforce with an Underperform rating and a $160 price target, describing the company's transition as an "AI-driven structural reset" and arguing it is moving from a historically high-growth platform to a mature cash generator. With the stock trading near $180, that call implies roughly 11% further downside — and it lands nine days before a print that will either validate or refute it. Options traders are pricing in an 8.7% post-earnings move in either direction, more than double CRM's average post-earnings swing of 3.96% over the past four quarters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average's worst-performing component in 2026 enters tonight as one of the most consequential software earnings events of the year.

Structural Reset or Structural Opportunity: The Thesis Under Examination

The BofA bear case is built around a specific mechanism, not a vague growth concern. Liani's note identifies three pressure points: muted net-new customer additions, limited upsell potential, and an underwhelming path to monetizing Agentforce and its related AI features. The structural argument underneath all three is the same: Salesforce built a $41.5 billion annual revenue business on a per-seat licensing model — one subscription per human user. AI agents do not hold licenses. They do not log in, complete onboarding, or attend training webinars. If Agentforce agents can autonomously handle the tasks that previously required dedicated CRM users — logging calls, updating pipeline records, drafting follow-ups, flagging at-risk accounts — the case for paying per-seat fees begins to erode with each agent deployed.

"We believe the company is transforming from a historically high growth platform to a mature cash generator," Liani wrote in the May 18 note.

That view sits well outside the broader analyst consensus. Of the approximately 50 analysts covering CRM, 34 maintain Buy or Outperform ratings, with a mean price target of roughly $263 to $274 — implying more than 45% upside from current levels. The $103 gap between BofA's $160 target and the Street mean is not noise; it reflects a debate that is genuinely unresolved about the pace and scale of the transition.

TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood, who reiterated a Buy rating with a $250 price target ahead of the print, said recent channel checks were mixed across products and customer groups, though Data Cloud demand remained strong and Agentforce uptake continued to improve. Wood expects Salesforce to deliver in-line results and guidance, noting that Agentforce may need more time before it meaningfully contributes to growth, but he expects reacceleration in the second half of the year.

Agentforce ARR: What $800 Million Actually Means

The bull case lives or dies with Agentforce. As of Salesforce's Q4 FY2026 results reported February 25, the platform's annual recurring revenue hit $800 million — a 169% year-over-year increase — and the company has closed more than 29,000 Agentforce deals since launch, a 50% increase quarter-over-quarter. Combined with the Data 360 platform, total AI and data ARR exceeded $2.9 billion, growing more than 200% year-over-year.

Salesforce delivered 2.4 billion Agentic Work Units in Q4 — a new metric tracking actual task completions rather than software usage — and processed nearly 20 trillion AI tokens over the course of the fiscal year. CEO Marc Benioff has committed $300 million to Anthropic AI token usage in 2026, a capital commitment that signals how deeply the company has staked its strategic identity on the agentic transition.

The problem, as skeptics frame it, is that $800 million in Agentforce ARR represents less than 2% of Salesforce's $41.5 billion annual revenue base. Agentforce currently serves approximately 23,000 customer accounts, which is under 10% penetration of Salesforce's total customer base of more than 150,000 organizations. The platform is growing rapidly, but rapidly enough to compensate for any seat compression in the legacy business is the unanswered question that tonight's report must begin to address.

Investors will focus on two specific numbers beyond the headline EPS and revenue beat: the trajectory of Agentforce ARR in Q1 FY2027, and the growth rate of current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) — the most forward-looking contracted-revenue indicator Salesforce reports. In Q4, cRPO grew 16% year-over-year. Any deceleration would strengthen the bear case; any acceleration would provide the evidence bulls need to push back on BofA's timeline.

AI Agents Replace Software Seats: The Broader SaaS Crisis

Salesforce's predicament is not unique. The broader enterprise software sector lost an estimated $285 billion to $1 trillion in market capitalization between January and February 2026, as investors processed what analysts have termed the "SaaSpocalypse" — a structural repricing triggered by the recognition that AI agents can autonomously execute the workflows that per-seat SaaS tools were built to support.

Bain & Company and Deloitte both published reports in late 2025 predicting that AI agents would cannibalize per-seat revenue in task-level productivity tools within 24 months. Gartner has projected that 35% of point-product SaaS tools will be replaced by AI agents by 2030. A 2026 Databricks survey found that multi-agent system deployments spiked 327% over a four-month period and that 78% of companies now use at least two large language model families. Atlassian dropped 35% after Q3 earnings when enterprise seat counts declined for the first time in company history. HubSpot and Monday.com declined 51% and 44% respectively over the prior year as the same dynamic pressured their models.

The irony at the center of Salesforce's story is precise: Benioff's bet is that Salesforce can monetize the disruption it is also experiencing. Agentforce does not charge per seat — it charges per task completed, per Agentic Work Unit delivered. That is a fundamentally different economic model, and its success depends on Salesforce convincing existing customers that they are buying productivity expansion, not subsidizing the replacement of human employees who would otherwise be paying seat fees.

How Does Agentforce Generate Revenue Without Seat Licenses?

Agentforce's pricing is consumption-based rather than user-based. Enterprises pay for the volume of tasks — Agentic Work Units — that deployed AI agents complete, rather than for the number of employees accessing the platform. The model is analogous to cloud infrastructure pricing: the more the system does, the more it costs, regardless of how many human operators are watching it work.

The practical test is whether customers expand their total Salesforce spend after deploying Agentforce or merely redistribute existing licensing budget into the new model. Salesforce reported that more than 60% of Agentforce and Data 360 Q4 bookings came from existing customer expansion — a signal that the platform is generating net-new account value within the base rather than replacing legacy revenue. The Q1 trajectory of that expansion rate is the single most important variable in tonight's report.

Hard Numbers Wall Street Expects Tonight

The Wall Street consensus, compiled from 42 to 43 analysts, calls for Q1 FY2027 revenue of $11.06 billion, representing approximately 12.5% year-over-year growth versus the $9.83 billion posted in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share consensus stands at $3.13, up roughly 21% from the $2.58 earned in Q1 FY2026. Both figures align with the guidance range Salesforce issued in February — $11.03 billion to $11.08 billion in revenue and $3.11 to $3.13 in non-GAAP EPS.

Salesforce has beaten EPS estimates in each of its last four consecutive quarters, with the most recent quarter producing a near-25% positive surprise — $3.81 actual versus the $3.05 consensus estimate. That track record has raised the implicit bar: a routine beat is already discounted by investors who have learned to expect it. The more critical test is what management says about the Agentforce monetization pathway and whether full-year FY2027 guidance, currently set at $45.8 billion to $46.2 billion, gets revised upward.

Any upward revision to the full-year revenue figure, backed by Agentforce ARR acceleration and cRPO guidance above the prior 14% growth rate, represents the clearest available catalyst for a meaningful stock recovery.

What Investors Who Hold CRM Should Know Before the Report

The split in analyst opinion is a real disagreement about timing, not a disagreement about facts. Both the bulls and bears agree that Agentforce is growing rapidly, that the seat-licensing model faces long-term structural pressure, and that Salesforce's $41.5 billion revenue base and $72.4 billion in total remaining performance obligations represent durable franchise value. What they disagree on is whether Agentforce's consumption-based revenue model will scale fast enough to offset any compression in the legacy seat base before investors lose patience.

The stock down 32% year-to-date already prices in a substantial amount of skepticism. Salesforce's $50 billion share repurchase authorization and expanded dividend signal that management views the current price as an opportunity rather than a fair valuation. Benioff himself called current share prices "quite low" when the buyback was announced.

Tonight's print will not resolve the debate entirely. But Agentforce ARR trajectory, deal count growth, cRPO guidance, and management's commentary on second-half organic revenue reacceleration will tell investors which direction the evidence is pointing — and whether the next move in CRM is toward Bank of America's $160 floor or the consensus target of $263 to $274.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Salesforce stock down 32% in 2026?

Investors are pricing in the risk that AI agents — software that can autonomously execute CRM tasks without a human user — could erode the per-seat licensing model that generates most of Salesforce's revenue. Bank of America analyst Tal Liani formalized this concern on May 18, 2026, reinstating coverage with an Underperform rating and a $160 price target, characterizing the transition as an "AI-driven structural reset" rather than a temporary slowdown.

What is Agentforce and how does it generate revenue?

Agentforce is Salesforce's AI agent platform that allows businesses to deploy autonomous software agents for sales, customer service, and CRM tasks. Unlike traditional software that charges per human user, Agentforce uses consumption-based pricing — customers pay based on the volume of tasks agents complete, measured in Agentic Work Units. As of Q4 FY2026, the platform had $800 million in annual recurring revenue across 29,000 deals, but that represents less than 2% of Salesforce's total revenue base.

What does the Salesforce Q1 2027 earnings report cover?

Salesforce's Q1 fiscal 2027 report covers the three months ended April 30, 2026. Wall Street expects revenue of $11.06 billion (up 12.5% year-over-year) and adjusted EPS of $3.13 (up 21% year-over-year). Investors will focus most closely on Agentforce ARR growth and current remaining performance obligation guidance, both of which signal whether the AI transition is accelerating or stalling.

Is Salesforce a buy or sell based on analyst ratings?

Analyst opinion is genuinely split. Of approximately 50 analysts covering CRM, 34 maintain Buy or Outperform ratings with a mean price target of $263 to $274 — implying more than 45% upside from the current $180 level. Bank of America holds an Underperform rating with a $160 target. TD Cowen maintains Buy at $250. The $103 spread between the bear and consensus targets reflects unresolved disagreement about Agentforce monetization speed, not about Salesforce's operational performance.