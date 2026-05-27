Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Cover Art Leak Confirms 사, Korean Setting

Reliable leaker billbil-kun posted a blurred cover image on X today — May 27, 2026 — showing three soldiers running toward the camera above what appears to be the Korean character 사, the hangul numeral for four. The post arrived directly in response to a wave of fake and AI-generated leaks flooding the community this week, and it all but seals what longtime Call of Duty insiders have claimed since June 2025: this year's game is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 사, Infinity Ward's first lead entry since 2022, set on the Korean Peninsula.

Activision and Infinity Ward have not officially named the game. The full reveal is widely expected at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, 2026.

Billbil-kun Track Record Makes the Blurred Art Hard to Dismiss

Billbil-kun is not a casual hobbyist posting fuzzy screenshots. In 2024, the leaker released similarly watermarked and blurred key art for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ahead of its official reveal — a disclosure that proved accurate in every detail. Today's post follows the same pattern: a deliberately obscured image shared with the caption "here's a 'not fake' cover for one of Activision's games: 사," accompanied by a pointed note about image descriptions.

The yellow numeral in the logo drew immediate scrutiny. Recent Modern Warfare entries used Roman numerals — Modern Warfare II in 2022, Modern Warfare III in 2023 — making a plain Arabic "4" an unusual departure. The prevailing interpretation, consistent with a year of leaks from multiple independent sources, is that the character is 사, the Korean word for four, chosen precisely because it doubles as a geographic signal.

What Is the Call of Duty Korea Setting?

Modern Warfare 사 is reportedly the first mainline Call of Duty to use the Korean Peninsula as its primary backdrop. Leaker TheGhostOfHope — whose account was later taken offline, widely attributed to legal pressure from Activision — provided the most detailed account of the campaign as of June 2025. The story picks up directly after the events of Modern Warfare 3 (2023): Soap is dead, Shepherd has been executed by Price, and Vladimir Makarov and his Konni Group are engineering false flag operations intended to trigger World War III on the peninsula.

Three playable factions are set to rotate through the campaign: Task Force 141, the British Special Air Service, and the Republic of Korea Army — the first time South Korean forces have featured as a primary playable unit in the franchise's history. Independent corroboration from separate leakers, including HeyImAlaix, Crashy, and Vondyispog, has consistently aligned with TheGhostOfHope's account on the setting and factional structure, though none of this has been confirmed by Activision.

The game's internal working title, Modern Warfare 사, reportedly uses the Korean numeral as both a sequence number and a geographic reference — a title that communicates where the game is set at the same time as it tells players which installment they are playing.

Why Infinity Ward's Return Matters After Black Ops 7

The stakes attached to this reveal are unusually high. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, developed by Treyarch and released in November 2025, marked the franchise's lowest annual ranking in US dollar sales since 2008, according to Circana analyst Mat Piscatella — the first time in franchise history that Battlefield outsold Call of Duty in a calendar year. On Steam, Black Ops 7 sold approximately 401,000 copies in its first 26 days, against the 2.3 million Black Ops 6 moved in the same window the prior year, an 82 percent decline. Activision publicly acknowledged the game "fell short" of internal targets.

Infinity Ward's last lead credit was Modern Warfare II in 2022. The 2023 Modern Warfare 3 was a Sledgehammer Games project, widely criticized for a campaign players called underdeveloped. Returning to Infinity Ward — the studio that created the original Modern Warfare in 2007 — carries specific meaning for a player base fatigued by two consecutive Treyarch entries.

Studio heads Mark Grigsby and Jack O'Hara made that expectation explicit on May 21, when they stated on the official Call of Duty podcast that they are making "the definitive Modern Warfare." Activision amplified the declaration across its own social channels within hours. O'Hara's subsequent comments to IGN appeared to directly confirm the Modern Warfare IV framing. In a written statement, the studio described its approach as "passion, precision, obsession, and an unrelenting drive to make the best entertainment in the industry."

How Does Modern Warfare 사 Fit Into Xbox Strategy?

One additional detail reshapes what this reveal means commercially. Microsoft confirmed in April 2026 that new Call of Duty releases will no longer arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch — a policy reversal from the arrangement that covered both Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7. Under the revised model, the 2026 game will join Game Pass approximately one year after its street release. Players who relied on day-one subscription access to play new entries at no additional cost will need to purchase the title separately.

The official reveal is expected at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, where Microsoft has historically used the event's closing slot for Call of Duty announcements. Last year's slot introduced Black Ops 7 to a muted audience response. Insider CharlieIntel has reported an October 2026 launch window, citing five Fridays in October as the likely release date range.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does 사 mean in Modern Warfare 사?

사 (pronounced "sa") is the Korean hangul character for the number four. Its use in the title serves two functions: it marks this game as the fourth entry in the rebooted Modern Warfare sub-series, and it signals the Korean Peninsula setting that multiple independent leakers have attributed to the game's campaign since June 2025.

Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 officially confirmed?

Infinity Ward and Activision confirmed on May 21, 2026 that they are making a new Modern Warfare game, describing it as "the definitive Modern Warfare." The specific title Modern Warfare 사 and the Korean setting have not been officially confirmed; the full reveal is expected at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, 2026.

When does Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 come out?

Activision has not announced an official release date. Insider CharlieIntel has reported an October 2026 launch window, with a specific Friday in October the most likely release date. Call of Duty has released every year in October or November for over two decades.

Who is developing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4?

Infinity Ward, the California-based studio that created the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007 and led Modern Warfare II in 2022, is the confirmed lead developer. Studio co-heads Mark Grigsby and Jack O'Hara made the announcement on May 21, 2026.