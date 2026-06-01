WhatsApp Reportedly Bringing Liquid Glass Design to Mac App, Says Insider

WhatsApp is now reportedly working on the addition of the Liquid Glass theme to its Mac app, as recently spotted by a reputable insider.

WhatsApp has been infamously slow in the adoption of Apple's new design, which was introduced during last year's WWDC event and came with present-gen operating systems. The messaging app only released the theme for iOS earlier this year.

WhatsApp Develops Liquid Glass for Mac App

As originally spotted by WABetaInfo, Meta's WhatsApp is already working on the development of the Liquid Glass design for the Mac app, which will be in line with the many apps present on macOS.

From first-party to third-party apps, many Mac apps have already adopted the Apple user interface, which features translucent looks, buttons, and more.

The Liquid Glass design on the WhatsApp Mac app is not yet available alongside its beta version for users to test, but WABetaInfo was able to activate the feature to share a good look and several screenshots to readers.

WABetaInfo was also able to activate macOS 26 elements that offer native integration of the Liquid Glass design to the instant messaging app.

What Will Change with WhatsApp Mac?

Based on the report from 9to5Mac, the Liquid Glass adoption on WhatsApp's Mac app includes a redesigned sidebar, which now features dedicated text labels beside each icon.

Additionally, there is also an update to the chat bar of the app, which now showcases some translucent designs alongside the new attachment menu that also got a refreshed design from the team. Lastly, there is also an update to the locked chats section.

That said, WABetaInfo believes that after the team's delivery of the Liquid Glass theme to the Mac version of the app, the iPadOS version of WhatsApp will also get the same design applied sometime in the future.

The insiders believe that the WhatsApp team will align the iOS design to the iPad platform in the future in order for there to be consistency across the iPhone, which got the broad rollout of the feature last month, Mac, and iPad devices.

Other Meta Apps Getting Liquid Glass

Meta apps like Facebook and Instagram did not get a Liquid Glass integration on their respective platforms, but there is another one outside of WhatsApp that is now reportedly working on adopting the Liquid Glass design.

According to WABetaInfo, several Threads users are now getting access to a version of the app featuring the Liquid Glass design, particularly its bottom navigation bar and keyboard.

However, there are still no official announcements made by either Meta or Threads about this feature.