Apple Wallet App on iOS 27 to Add Split Bill Feature, Says Report

If you are fond of going out with friends or family, then this new feature from Apple coming via iOS 27 is for you. The Apple Wallet app will reportedly get a feature that will allow a bill to be split between a group of people.

Other payment apps already allow users to split the bill amongst each other, but not all of them work under one ecosystem. This has resorted to be people sending their share directly via bank or wire transfers instead.

Apple Wallet on iOS 27 Is Getting Split Bill Feature

Bloomberg reported that a new iOS 27 feature is coming soon, and it could join the many announcements coming this year in the upcoming WWDC 2026 event that is slated for next week.

According to the report, the feature was made for the Apple Wallet app, and it adds a new way for a group of people to divide payments equally when going out for food, activities, supplies, and more.

The publication said that this is a "split bill" feature, which will allow the principal user or the one who paid the bill to create a channel that can properly determine each person's share of the total.

It was revealed that this new service is available for eligible iPhone devices and allows them to subdivide the full bill into different events, like group dinners, events, and more.

The report revealed that the company will tie this split bill feature to Apple Cash, the sending and receiving payments channel on iPhones, also built into iMessage and the Wallet app.

Split Bill Feature to Divide Payments Equally

The report revealed that this specific feature will be similar to already available features like those of Venmo, and it will ensure that all participants or members of the group pay their portion of what is due from them.

According to Bloomberg, the principal member or leader who paid for the entire bill will be allowed to take a photo of the receipt, assign specific items to different people, and generate payment requests for the participants to settle via the platform.

Under this feature, Apple also added a tool that can help users calculate each person's share in the total cost, and it can include additional charges like taxes, tips, and more.

This new split bill feature would be the latest addition to the growing list of features on the Apple Wallet app, which recently introduced ways to save boarding passes, event passes, and more digital ID support.