Apple Faces Congressional Pressure Over Closure of Unionized Towson Store in Maryland

Apple is facing a new controversy after dozens of members of Congress urged the company to reconsider its decision to close its retail store at Towson Town Center in Maryland.

Lawmakers argue that the closure could impact nearly 100 employees and have raised concerns that the move may be connected to the store's status as the first unionized Apple retail location in the United States.

Towson Store Holds Historic Significance

The controversy began after Apple announced plans to shut down three retail stores in June, citing declining conditions and the departure of major tenants from the shopping centers where the locations operate.

The Maryland store occupies a unique place in Apple's history. In 2022, employees at the Towson location voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, making it the first unionized Apple Store in the country.

Following Apple's closure announcement, union representatives questioned the company's motives and accused it of unfairly targeting a unionized workforce. The move has since drawn attention from labor advocates and elected officials.

Dispute Emerges Over Employee Transfer Options

According to 9to5Mac, the central issue in the dispute involves relocation opportunities for affected workers.

The IAM Union claims employees at the Towson store are not receiving the same transfer options offered to staff at non-unionized Apple locations.

The Cupertino giant has maintained that its labor agreement only requires transfer opportunities within a 50-mile radius of the store. Workers who choose not to relocate under those conditions would be eligible for severance benefits.

The disagreement has fueled concerns that employees may face limited career options despite years of service with the company.

Members of Congress Demand Answers

40 members of Congress recently sent a letter to Tim Cook and John Ternus urging Apple to reconsider the closure and explore alternative locations that could preserve jobs.

The lawmakers expressed concern that the decision could be viewed as retaliation against employees who exercised their right to unionize and engage in collective bargaining. They also noted that actions perceived as punishing union activity could potentially violate federal labor laws.

Calls Grow for Worker and Community Support

Beyond protecting jobs, lawmakers encouraged Apple to collaborate with federal, state, and local officials in Maryland to identify solutions that would keep affected employees working.

They emphasized that the closure impacts not only workers but also their families and the surrounding community. As of now, Apple has not publicly responded to the congressional letter.

The Towson Town Center store remains scheduled to close on June 20.