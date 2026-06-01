Meta is under intense criticism following reports that hackers may have exploited its AI-powered support chatbot to gain unauthorized access to high-profile Instagram accounts. The allegations have sparked renewed concerns about the risks of using artificial intelligence for sensitive account management and recovery functions.

The controversy emerged after several prominent Instagram accounts were reportedly compromised, including accounts associated with the Obama White House, the United States Space Force Chief Master Sergeant, and beauty retailer Sephora.

How the Alleged Exploit Worked

According to screenshots and videos shared within cybersecurity and hacker communities on Telegram, attackers may have discovered a method to manipulate Meta's AI support chatbot.

The Guardian reports that users could initiate a conversation with the chatbot and request changes to the email address linked to a target Instagram account.

In some cases, attackers allegedly provided a specific Instagram username and instructed the AI system to link the account to a new email address under their control.

If successful, the tactic could redirect account recovery options, potentially allowing unauthorized users to reset credentials and gain access to victim accounts.

Security experts have expressed concern about the simplicity of the alleged exploit, particularly given the importance of account recovery systems in protecting user identities.

Meta Expands AI-Powered Customer Support

The controversy follows Meta's push toward AI-driven customer support across Facebook and Instagram.

Earlier this year, the company expanded access to automated support tools designed to assist users with password resets, account recovery, and security-related issues.

Meta promoted the AI-powered system as a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional support channels, capable of providing direct solutions rather than basic troubleshooting recommendations.

Account security and recovery were among the key areas highlighted during the rollout.

Users Call for Greater Human Oversight

404 Media reported that many affected users have also criticized the limited availability of human support representatives when security incidents occur. Individuals claiming their accounts were compromised report difficulty escalating cases beyond automated systems.

With many people increasingly relying on AI, companies should tighten security when it comes to customer service operations.

While automation can improve efficiency, cybersecurity experts continue to argue that sensitive account functions require stronger verification procedures and accessible human review.

AI Security Debate Continues

AI is never perfect in the first place, but it should ensure that human safety and privacy come first before anything else. Meta needs to review its AI support chatbot to tackle this issue.

As companies continue integrating AI into customer support systems, they may face increasing pressure to balance convenience, automation, and user protection. That's the challenging part for every firm using AI.