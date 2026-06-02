Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: Webb Detects Methane in First Alien Star System Chemical Fingerprint

NASA and the European Space Agency announced Monday that the James Webb Space Telescope has produced the first mid-infrared chemical fingerprint ever obtained from an interstellar object, detecting methane on comet 3I/ATLAS for the first time in any extrasolar visitor and finding molecular ratios that point unmistakably to a colder, more distant formation environment around a foreign star. The findings, led by Caltech graduate student Matthew Belyakov and co-first author Ian Wong of the Space Telescope Science Institute, were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

3I/ATLAS — discovered July 1, 2025, by the NASA-funded ATLAS survey telescope in Chile — is only the third interstellar object ever confirmed to pass through our solar system, following the cigar-shaped 1I/'Oumuamua in 2017 and comet 2I/Borisov in 2019. Unlike the inactive 'Oumuamua, 3I/ATLAS arrived with an extended cloud of gas and dust around its nucleus, making it amenable to the detailed chemical analysis that Webb specializes in. The comet made its closest approach to the Sun at roughly 1.36 astronomical units in late October 2025, then accelerated outbound on a path it will never reverse.

Webb's Infrared Eye on an Outbound Comet

Using Webb's MIRI — the Mid-Infrared Instrument — the research team conducted two sets of follow-up observations in December 2025 as 3I/ATLAS retreated from the Sun. The first observation ran December 15 to 16, when the comet was approximately 329 million kilometers from the Sun. The second came December 27, by which time it had moved out to roughly 379 million kilometers. MIRI operates at wavelengths about ten times longer than visible light — a regime that excites and reveals the vibrational signatures of volatile molecules sublimating off a comet's surface.

The team used MIRI's Medium Resolution Spectrometer, an integral field unit that provides a spectrum at every point in a small patch of sky simultaneously, allowing them to both identify which gases were present and map their spatial distribution around the nucleus. The results confirmed methane, carbon dioxide, and water vapor in the coma, as NASA announced June 1. Spatial mapping showed water vapor spread widely into the outer coma, largely released from icy grains in the gas cloud, while carbon dioxide and methane were concentrated close to the nucleus, indicating direct sublimation from buried ices. The spectrum also captured atomic nickel at 7.507 micrometers — the same element detected in the coma of 2I/Borisov and in solar system comets.

3I/ATLAS Chemical Composition: Not Like Anything in Our Solar System

The methane detection is the headline finding. Methane is exceptionally volatile; it sublimates at very low temperatures and would ordinarily be depleted from the surface of a comet that has passed through the inner solar system. Its presence in 3I/ATLAS indicates the gas was shielded beneath older, more processed surface layers and was only exposed after perihelion heat penetrated deeper into the nucleus. As the comet moved farther from the Sun between the two observation epochs, overall gas production declined sharply — but not uniformly. Water production dropped fastest, while methane persisted proportionally longer, consistent with it originating in a colder interior.

More striking still is the methane-to-water ratio: far higher than in any solar system comet studied to date. The comet's carbon dioxide enrichment relative to water is likewise well above solar system baselines — NASA confirmed that 3I/ATLAS releases far more carbon dioxide relative to water than typical solar system comets. Both ratios point to a formation environment substantially colder and farther from its host star than the equivalent bodies in our own Oort Cloud.

This is not an isolated finding. Earlier observations in August 2025 using Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph had already found a CO₂/H₂O mixing ratio of 7.6 ± 0.3 — 4.5 standard deviations above the trend for long-period and Jupiter-family comets. The December MIRI data extend that picture into the mid-infrared and add the methane dimension for the first time.

What 3I/ATLAS Can Tell Scientists About Galaxy Formation

Belyakov and colleagues described interstellar objects as "planetesimals that formed around other stars and were later ejected from their birth systems through dynamical interactions," offering "discrete glimpses into extrasolar small-body populations and a valuable point of comparison for assessing commonalities and differences in planetesimal formation processes throughout the galaxy." In practice, that means 3I/ATLAS is a free chemical sample from a planetary system that scientists could never otherwise reach.

The comet's anomalous composition constrains the architecture of its home system. The elevated methane and carbon dioxide ratios indicate its parent disk likely extended farther from its host star than our own protoplanetary disk did, or that the host star was cooler, producing a colder outer region where more volatile ices were preserved in the planet-forming material. A separate study published in Nature Astronomy by University of Michigan researchers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array found that 3I/ATLAS water contains a deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio more than 30 times higher than any solar system comet and more than 40 times the value measured in Earth's oceans — corroborating a formation environment far colder and less irradiated than the one that produced our own cometary population.

How Does Webb Detect Methane on a Comet Billions of Miles Away

A comet's coma — the cloud of gas and dust surrounding its solid nucleus — acts as a chemical broadcast. As sunlight heats the nucleus, volatile ices sublimate into gas, and that gas absorbs and re-emits infrared light at specific wavelengths tied to each molecule's vibrational modes. MIRI captures those wavelength signatures with sufficient resolution to identify individual molecules, separate their contributions from one another, and track how their abundances change with distance from the Sun. The integral field unit design means every pixel in the image carries a full spectrum, so the spatial distribution of each gas can be reconstructed simultaneously — the map showing methane concentrated near the nucleus while water spreads far into the outer coma is a direct product of that capability.

Because mid-infrared wavelengths — from 5 to 28 micrometers — probe a different set of molecular transitions than near-infrared or visible light, MIRI reaches molecules that other instruments either miss or cannot distinguish cleanly. The December 2025 observations were therefore the first window into 3I/ATLAS's full volatile inventory at the wavelengths most diagnostic for the molecules involved.

Coordinated Campaign Closes as Comet Exits for Good

NASA mobilized an unusually broad observational campaign for 3I/ATLAS, coordinating Webb, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the SPHEREx observatory, along with ground-based networks, to characterize the comet across multiple wavelengths before it receded beyond useful range. As of early 2026, 3I/ATLAS was already past Jupiter's orbit and observable only with great difficulty. It will not return.

Belyakov noted at the time of the paper's release that JWST was scheduled for one additional observation of the comet in the spring of 2026, but that "it's already getting tough to observe." The team separately observed 3I/ATLAS's dust composition using MIRI, with those results to be reported in a forthcoming paper. The December MIRI volatile data now form the most chemically detailed record of material from another stellar system ever assembled — obtained not by sending a spacecraft across light-years, but by pointing an existing telescope at a visitor that came to us.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Webb find on interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS?

Webb's MIRI instrument detected methane, carbon dioxide, and water vapor in the comet's coma during two observations in December 2025, producing the first mid-infrared chemical fingerprint ever obtained from an interstellar object. The methane detection is the first ever confirmed on any interstellar visitor, and both the methane-to-water and CO₂-to-water ratios are far higher than in any solar system comet on record.

Why does methane matter in an interstellar comet?

Methane sublimates at very low temperatures, so it is typically depleted from comets that pass through a star's inner solar system. Finding it in 3I/ATLAS — and in unexpectedly high concentrations — indicates the molecule was buried deep in the nucleus and shielded from evaporation for billions of years. Its survival points to a formation environment colder and more remote from 3I/ATLAS's host star than the equivalent region in our own solar system.

What is 3I/ATLAS and where did it come from?

3I/ATLAS is the third interstellar object ever confirmed to pass through our solar system, after 1I/'Oumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019). It was discovered July 1, 2025, by the ATLAS survey telescope in Chile and traveled through our solar system at roughly 57 kilometers per second — far faster than any object that formed around our own Sun. Scientists believe it has been drifting through the Milky Way for at least a billion years, and its chemical profile now confirms it formed in a fundamentally different environment than the solar system bodies we know.

Will 3I/ATLAS ever return to our solar system?

No. 3I/ATLAS follows a hyperbolic trajectory, meaning it has more than enough velocity to escape the Sun's gravity entirely. It passed its closest approach to the Sun in October 2025 and is now receding permanently, currently beyond Jupiter's orbit. No further close observations are possible from Earth.