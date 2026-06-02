iPhone Ultra Rumored to Feature Liquid Metal Hinge For Foldable Design

Apple might be "cooking" something as it enters the foldable smartphone market, with new rumors suggesting its first foldable device could launch this fall under the name iPhone Ultra.

According to recent reports from a prominent technology leaker, development is progressing rapidly, and prototype units have reportedly been distributed to carrier partners worldwide for testing.

If the reports are accurate, the iPhone Ultra could become one of Apple's most significant hardware releases in years. While several Android manufacturers have already released multiple generations of foldable smartphones, the company appears focused on refining the technology before making its debut.

Liquid Metal Hinge Could Be a Key Innovation

According to GSMArena, one of the most intriguing details surrounding the rumored device is its use of a liquid metal hinge. Despite its name, liquid metal is not a liquid but a specialized alloy with a non-crystalline atomic structure that more closely resembles glass than traditional metal.

The unique composition offers several advantages over conventional hinge materials. Unlike standard metals that can gradually weaken under repeated stress, liquid metal is known for its elasticity and ability to return to its original shape without permanent deformation.

The material could allow Apple to create a foldable device that can withstand years of opening and closing while maintaining structural integrity.

Read more: Samsung One UI 9 Redesign Removes Manual Lockdown Mode For Faster Emergency Phone Security

Stronger and Lighter Than Traditional Materials

Reports indicate that liquid metal may be stronger than both titanium and stainless steel while remaining significantly lighter. These characteristics could help Apple address one of the biggest concerns surrounding foldable smartphones: long-term durability.

The material's exceptionally smooth surface may also reduce wear over time. Compared to traditional hinge mechanisms, a liquid metal design could be less prone to looseness, wobbling, or mechanical degradation after extensive use.

Prototype Testing Suggests Development Is Advancing

According to the Weibo leak, Apple has entered advanced testing stages by distributing prototype devices to carrier partners globally. This phase is often viewed as a sign that a product is moving closer to commercial release.

Current rumors suggest the Cupertino titan could unveil the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during its traditional September launch event. Although the firm has not officially confirmed the device, speculation continues to build around the company's long-rumored foldable ambitions.

Soon, Apple will surprise us with what iPhone Ultra can do. It's not just all about durability, premium design, and innovation. If the upcoming release doesn't have anything new to offer, it will not stand out in the already-crowded foldable market.