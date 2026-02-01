Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Finally Fix the Biggest Problem Plaguing Foldable Phones

The foldable smartphone market is heavily dominated by Google and Samsung, and yet, Apple hasn't answered back with its own creation. For years, the Cupertino giant has thrived on rumors, but nothing has come out.

Now, fresh supply-chain leaks suggest that patience may soon pay off, and Apple's first foldable iPhone could arrive with a feature that instantly sets it apart: an unusually large battery.

5,500mAh Battery Would Change Your Foldable Expectations

Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold, may feature a battery exceeding 5,500mAh. If accurate, that capacity would surpass even Apple's largest current flagship batteries and outclass leading foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold series and Google's Pixel Fold.

The information came from industry tipster Fixed Focus Digital that was spotted by MacRumors.

Battery life has consistently been the weakest link in foldable smartphones. Apple appears poised to target that flaw directly.

Why Battery Life Is the Foldable Phone's Biggest Problem

Foldable devices demand significantly more power due to their dual displays and complex hinge designs. Most manufacturers split batteries into multiple smaller cells, which often leads to mediocre endurance and inconsistent performance.

If the Cupertino giant can integrate a single, high-capacity battery into a thin folding chassis, while maintaining safety and longevity, it would address the category's most persistent drawback and establish a new standard for foldable hardware.

Display, Chip Efficiency, and Power Management

Beyond battery size, leaks point to premium hardware across the board. According to Digital Trends, iPhone Fold is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch crease-free internal display paired with a 5.5-inch external screen, offering a tablet-like experience without the visual compromises seen in current foldables.

Powering the device could be Apple's next-generation A20 chip, alongside a new C2 modem. Given Apple's proven track record in silicon efficiency, the combination of a large battery and optimized hardware could deliver true all-day or even multi-day battery life, even under heavy multitasking.

The foldable iPhone is expected to debut later this year.