Fubo and NBCUniversal End 7-Month Blackout: Telemundo Arrives for World Cup, NBC Still Weeks Away

Fubo and NBCUniversal struck a new multi-year distribution agreement on Wednesday, ending a nearly seven-month blackout that cost subscribers access to the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, and NFL Sunday Night Football — and doing so with just one day to spare before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off. Telemundo and Universo are live on Fubo now. NBC, NBCSN, and the English-language regional sports networks are still weeks away.

For the roughly 1.6 million Fubo standalone subscribers who bore the brunt of the blackout since November 21, 2025, the partial restoration is meaningful but incomplete. Telemundo holds exclusive Spanish-language rights to all 104 World Cup matches in the United States, running from June 11 through the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The opening match — Mexico versus South Africa at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca on June 11 — is now fully accessible to Fubo's Spanish-language subscribers.

What Fubo Subscribers Get Back, and When

The multi-year deal restores a broad set of NBCUniversal programming across multiple Fubo plan tiers. NBC and NBCSN are included in Fubo's base English-language TV plan and the Fubo Sports add-on service. Telemundo is available through the base English-language plan and the Latino plan. Universo is accessible via the Latino Plan, the Spanish-language Latino Plus add-on, and the English-language Extra package. Bravo returns to the base English-language plan as well. Four NBC Sports regional networks — covering the San Francisco Bay Area, Boston, California, and Philadelphia — will be part of the base plan for subscribers in those markets.

The stagger matters: Spanish-language subscribers get immediate World Cup access, while the English-language network restoration is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks, with no specific date given. New free ad-supported streaming channels from NBCU are also part of the deal and will launch on the same delayed timeline.

There is one notable gap the announcement does not address. Versant — the company Comcast spun off from NBCUniversal on January 1, 2026, which now owns CNBC, USA Network, SyFy, E!, MS Now, and the Golf Channel — is not mentioned anywhere in the deal announcement. Fubo subscribers who want those channels will need to look elsewhere.

How a Bundling Fight Became a Seven-Month Live TV Streaming Blackout

The channels went dark at 5 p.m. ET on November 21, 2025, when carriage negotiations between Fubo and NBCUniversal collapsed over three interlocking disputes that Fubo made public in a statement days later.

The first was pricing. Fubo accused NBCUniversal of demanding fees that were, in the company's words, egregiously above those offered to other distributors — a claim NBCUniversal denied, saying it had offered Fubo the same terms accepted by hundreds of other distributors.

The second was bundling. Fubo's Fubo Sports product is designed as a cheaper, sports-only skinny bundle. NBCUniversal reportedly insisted that Fubo add expensive non-sports cable channels to the package — which Fubo argued would raise prices for subscribers who signed up specifically for a leaner, sports-focused offering.

The third dispute went to the heart of how live TV streaming competition now works. Fubo said NBCUniversal allowed YouTube TV and Amazon Prime Video to integrate Peacock directly into their channel stores — billing subscribers for the app through the same payment interface as their live TV subscription — while refusing to grant Fubo the same right. NBCUniversal disputed this framing, saying it had negotiated fairly. But the allegation touched a structural point: virtual MVPD services like Fubo operate with fewer regulatory protections than traditional cable operators, and NBCUniversal faced no legal obligation under the FCC's retransmission consent framework to offer Peacock integration on equal terms across competing platforms.

Comcast, which handles Versant channel distribution on the spun-off company's behalf, reportedly ceased renewal discussions with Fubo in January 2026, according to remarks made by Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler on the company's first quarter earnings call in February. Gandler said NBCU appeared to be focused on its existing arrangement with Hulu + Live TV, which remains covered under a separate distribution contract. "This position is very difficult to reconcile," he told analysts.

The blackout covered months of significant programming. Fubo subscribers missed NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl LX, coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, NBA Playoffs, the first two legs of the Triple Crown, and the full NFL Sunday Night Football schedule. Fubo issued a $15 credit to affected subscribers and lowered the prices of its Pro and Elite plans in December 2025 to partially offset the loss.

Fubo's Bigger Picture After the Disney Merger

The deal arrives at a moment of significant transition for Fubo. The company completed a merger with Disney-owned Hulu + Live TV in October 2025, creating what the companies described as the sixth-largest pay TV provider in the United States. Disney holds approximately 70 percent of the combined entity; existing Fubo shareholders retain approximately 30 percent.

The combination now serves 5.7 million combined subscribers in North America as of the company's most recent quarterly earnings in May 2026 — down from 6.2 million in the previous quarter as integration costs and the NBC blackout contributed to subscriber softness. The company posted North America revenue of $1.57 billion in its second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Fubo is also developing a distribution arrangement to make its Fubo Sports add-on available through ESPN's commerce platform, which the company expects to complete in the first half of 2027.

Shares of Fubo rose about 3 percent on Wednesday following the NBCU announcement.

Fubo's History of Carriage Fights Signals an Industry Pattern

The resolution with NBCUniversal does not end the platform's content gaps. TelevisaUnivision networks — including Univision and UniMás — have not been available on Fubo since December 23, 2024, following a separate dispute over a proposed 25 percent price increase. SportsNet New York also remains absent. And the Versant channels, while no longer NBCU's property to negotiate, represent a separate ongoing distribution question that was central to the original NBCU fight.

Fubo has a documented history of these standoffs. Its three-year absence of Bally Sports regional sports networks, then owned by Diamond Sports Group under Sinclair Broadcast Group, was resolved in December 2022. Gandler acknowledged during the NBC dispute that the company had navigated the loss of NBCU content better than internal models predicted — a sign that Fubo increasingly operates with the assumption that no single carriage agreement is permanent.

Industry observers have noted that Fubo's position as a virtual MVPD leaves it with limited regulatory recourse when content owners impose terms that, in a traditional cable context, might raise questions under the FCC's retransmission consent good-faith negotiation rules. NBCUniversal's ability to offer Peacock integration to some platforms while denying it to others has no regulatory check in the current framework — a structural inequality that the new deal resolves commercially but does not remedy structurally.

Can Fubo Subscribers Watch the 2026 World Cup Right Now?

Yes, for Spanish-language coverage. Telemundo and Universo are live on Fubo as of Wednesday, June 10. Subscribers with a base English-language plan, a Latino plan, or an Extra package can access all 104 World Cup matches, from the opening match on June 11 through the July 19 final. For English-language coverage on FOX and FS1, those networks were already available on Fubo before the dispute and remain available now.

English-language NBCUniversal channels — NBC, NBCSN, Bravo, and the four regional sports networks — are included in the new deal but will not be live immediately. Fubo has not announced a specific restoration date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is NBC back on Fubo?

As of June 10, 2026, the multi-year distribution deal between Fubo and NBCUniversal has been signed, but NBC and the English-language channels are not live yet — they will be restored in the coming weeks, with no specific date announced. Telemundo and Universo are already live for World Cup coverage.

Why did Fubo lose NBCUniversal channels?

Fubo's contract with NBCUniversal expired on November 21, 2025, without a renewal. The two sides disagreed over pricing, NBCUniversal's insistence that Fubo carry expensive non-sports cable channels in its Fubo Sports skinny bundle, and NBCU's refusal to allow Peacock to be integrated into the Fubo channel store — an integration the company had granted to YouTube TV and Amazon Prime Video.

What channels are still missing from Fubo?

Even after this deal, Versant channels — CNBC, USA Network, SyFy, E!, MS Now, and the Golf Channel — are not mentioned in the restoration agreement and their status remains unclear. TelevisaUnivision networks including Univision and UniMás have also been absent since December 2024, and SportsNet New York is still not available on the platform.

Can I use Fubo to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Yes. Fubo carries FOX and FS1 for English-language World Cup coverage of all 104 matches, and Telemundo and Universo are now restored for Spanish-language coverage. The tournament runs from June 11 through July 19, 2026.