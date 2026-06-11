Harry Potter Board Game: MinaLima Film Prop Designers Launch Kickstarter This Fall

Film Prop Studio Behind Hogwarts Letter and Marauder's Map Enters Tabletop

The graphic design studio responsible for some of the most iconic physical artifacts in the Harry Potter film universe has its first board game arriving this fall. Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts, developed by MinaLima in partnership with multi-award-winning industrial designer David Waterman and officially licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is heading to Kickstarter ahead of a limited retail release at selected retailers, House of MinaLima gallery locations, and Harry Potter Shops in fall 2026. A global multilingual launch is planned for spring 2027 — timed to coincide with the franchise's busiest year since the original film era.

MinaLima's co-founders, Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, began crafting the graphic universe of the Harry Potter films in 2001, two years before they formally founded their London studio in 2009. Over 25 years and all eight films plus the Fantastic Beasts series, they produced every piece of in-universe printed ephemera the camera ever lingered on: the Hogwarts acceptance letter with its green-inked calligraphy, the Marauder's Map with its animated footstep-tracking corridors, and editions of The Daily Prophet designed as period-accurate fictional newspapers. That same design sensibility is now being applied to game components — which, for collectors and fans who have always wanted to own something that feels indistinguishable from a film prop, should be a material consideration.

Defenders of Hogwarts: How the Board Game Works

Defenders of Hogwarts is set in the hours before Voldemort's assault on Hogwarts, and its central design choice is asymmetric faction play: at the start of each session, players choose whether to defend the school alongside its students or to join the Death Eaters and Dark Forces already infiltrating the castle's corridors. That choice determines each player's objectives, spell-casting options, and win condition — a structure that makes the same group of players approach a rematch from opposite sides and that should extend replay value well beyond a single-occasion game.

The game supports two to five players, is rated for ages 13 and up — a signal of moderate mechanical complexity — and is designed to complete in a single session of up to 90 minutes. That 90-minute ceiling is a meaningful design constraint: most thematic adventure board games in this category run two to four hours, so the single-session target suggests a tightly scoped play experience built for a games night rather than an extended campaign.

Eduardo Lima described the game's design philosophy in the official announcement, saying the team wanted to create something where "every detail has been considered to capture the magic of the original films." Miraphora Mina called it a new level of "interactivity and storytelling," noting that the concept of play has long been embedded in how the studio approaches its graphic work.

Kickstarter Strategy: Limited Fall Release, Global Spring 2027 Launch

The Kickstarter campaign has not yet gone live for backers, but the page already tracks more than 2,100 followers who have signed up for launch notification. Anyone who backs the campaign at any tier will receive an exclusive Defenders of Hogwarts pin not available through retail. The game is timed to the 25th anniversary year of the original 2001 film — a deliberate franchise milestone that Warner Bros. Discovery has used to anchor its entire Harry Potter expansion push across platforms in 2026 and 2027.

The dual-track release structure — limited retail in fall 2026, broad multilingual global launch in spring 2027 — is a standard boutique-to-mainstream strategy for tabletop games with collector-facing appeal. The fall window gives dedicated fans an early avenue through specialist stores and MinaLima's own gallery shops; the spring 2027 window delivers the product to broader international markets with localized language editions.

While Hogwarts Legacy 2 Waits: What the June Showcases Did Not Show

The board game arrives at a notable moment for Wizarding World gaming. Hogwarts Legacy 2, the sequel to the action RPG that sold over 40 million copies worldwide by late 2025, remains officially unannounced — and the June 2026 showcase cycle has now closed without a reveal. Sony's State of Play, Summer Game Fest, and the Xbox Games Showcase all passed last week without a single frame of footage or a release date. Industry insider Jordan Middler, speaking on the Video Games Chronicle podcast, updated his estimate following the showcases: he believes the game is well advanced in production but now expects the launch window to fall in 2027 or 2028 rather than early 2027 as previously speculated.

The timing makes sense given the competitive landscape. Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed to launch November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — a release that its publisher has described as a cultural event rather than a product launch. Warner Bros. has coordinated Hogwarts Legacy 2's announcement strategy around the premiere of HBO's new Harry Potter adaptation, which arrives December 25, 2026, with an eight-episode first season titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, starring Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Nick Frost as Hagrid. A 2027 window aligns both properties without placing the game in direct competition with Rockstar's release.

Wizarding World's Biggest Multi-Platform Convergence Since the Film Era

What makes this moment significant beyond any single release is the convergence itself. By the end of 2026 and into 2027, Harry Potter fans will simultaneously have an HBO adaptation premiering on Christmas Day, a board game from the designers who made the franchise's most beloved physical artifacts, and a sequel to the best-selling single-player RPG of 2023 expected to follow. The last time the Wizarding World saw this kind of simultaneous expansion across platforms was during the original film era, when Universal theme parks, video games, merchandise, and new books or films arrived on overlapping schedules year after year.

For fans who cannot wait until 2027 to return to Hogwarts, Defenders of Hogwarts offers something the sequel cannot: a version of the Battle of Hogwarts that plays differently every time, designed by the people who spent 25 years making that world look exactly right.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts?

Defenders of Hogwarts is a licensed board game from MinaLima, the graphic design studio behind the Harry Potter film series' iconic props. Designed by David Waterman, it supports two to five players for sessions of up to 90 minutes and features asymmetric gameplay in which players choose to defend Hogwarts or join the Dark Forces at the start of each game.

When does Defenders of Hogwarts come out and where can I buy it?

A limited release is planned for fall 2026 at selected retailers, House of MinaLima locations, and Harry Potter Shops, with Kickstarter backers also getting early access and an exclusive collector's pin. A wider global multilingual launch follows in spring 2027. Fans can sign up for Kickstarter launch notifications at the official campaign page.

When is Hogwarts Legacy 2 coming out?

Hogwarts Legacy 2 remains officially unannounced as of June 2026, following a showcase cycle that included Sony's State of Play, Summer Game Fest, and the Xbox Games Showcase — all without a reveal. Industry insider Jordan Middler now estimates a 2027 or 2028 launch, aligning the game with the December 2026 premiere of HBO's Harry Potter series.

Who made the Harry Potter films' prop designs, and how does that affect this game?

MinaLima — co-founded by Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima — designed every piece of in-universe printed graphic design across all eight Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts series, including the Hogwarts acceptance letter, the Marauder's Map, and The Daily Prophet. Their involvement in Defenders of Hogwarts means the game's components are being designed to the same visual standard as the film props, rather than as generic licensed merchandise.