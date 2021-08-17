(Photo : Screenshot From NVIDIA Website) EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Restock Spotted Selling for $320 Past SRP | From $1,499 to $1,819.59!

A new EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 restock was just spotted online selling for $320 past its SRP! Although this might seem like quite a lot, it is actually one of the least marked up prices for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU!

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Spotted

Gamers have been repeatedly struggling to purchase any available GPU at a friendlier price and although NVIDIA's RTX 3090 did intrigue a lot of gamers, shortly after its launch, it was almost impossible to purchase the GPU at scalper prices. While the battle was previously between NVIDIA and AMD, the battle shifted to buyers versus the availability of the GPU at friendlier prices.

Scalpers have then been coming in and purchasing massive volumes of the consoles, jacking them up, and selling them once again at higher prices. The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the models that have been heavily sought after by gamers and scalpers.

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Restock

Aside from the increase of interest on purchasing the GPUs, gamers have also met another unexpected foe, crypto miners. With the increase in interest for crypto mining, more and more individuals, groups, and even crypto mining companies have been buying out massive quantities of these GPUs making things harder for individual buyers.

EVGA has been known for their low markups compared to other brands. Although ZOTAC is also considered affordable, EVGA GPU prices are marked up to just a little over $60 for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. This is an incredibly small markup compared to the prices of other GPUs which have been marked up by a couple of hundreds, even reaching a thousand dollars, or sometimes twice the actual SRP price.

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Restock

Aside from the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, EVGA has also sold another particularly in demand GPU for a more affordable markup. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is now reportedly being sold for just $200 past its SRP. It is important to note, however, that this is for the EVGA brand and might not be applicable to other bands.

Purchasing GPUs online has become extremely difficult and one particularly feasible way one could potentially purchase GPUs is by following restock trackers online. A restock tracker Twitter account was just recently able to spot the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 restock selling for just $1,819.59.

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Restock

According to TechRadar, the original SRP for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is set at $1,499. Although this is still a significant markup for the recent EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 that the restocker found, the $320.59 markup is still significantly low compared to other competitors.

As of the moment, gamers are struggling to build their PC due to GPUs being expensively marked up. One way for gamers to be able to purchase a decent GPU at a somewhat more decent price is to buy a gaming laptop with a good GPU included.

