Adobe announced that it would bring a classic desktop tool to its Photoshop app on iPad. Starting Tuesday, Aug. 17, users will be able to access the Magic Wand.

The Magic Wand was launched to the iPad app in the past, and now its creator is upgrading it. Expect more intelligent selection features, making it easier to choose, adjust, and delete specific elements of a large project with just a simple tap.

Adobe Photoshop to Release Magic Wand Tool to iPad

The Magic Wand tool on iPad is a familiar feature to those using it on the desktop version. It makes it easier to extract objects from a flat background, select shaped areas, or select a colored section of a project to change it in the usual Photoshop ways.

Adobe is also set to introduce a new way that users can share and view what they are working on to larger screens with a tool called Canvas Projection.

The plan is that by enabling the new feature and connecting an iPad to an external display via HDMI or USB-C, user can display their project in full-screen, even without Photoshop's UI, according to 9to5Mac.

Adobe wants more iPad users to experience the full scale of Photoshop, just like how Apple Mac M1 users can run the app faster and better compared to Windows users.

iPads already can connect to displays, especially the iPad Pro, because of its USB-C port. However, Photoshop's feature should make it faster and easier to share what you are working on without the distracting menus on the side.

The desktop version of Photoshop is also getting an upgrade. The desktop version is set to get a Sky Replacement tool under the "Get More Skies" option, and it is also set to have an upgraded Transform Warp tool with new independent Bezier handles.

Adobe stated that the new handles should make it easier for users to adjust images wrapped around unusual shapes, according to Engadget.

In February, Adobe also made it possible for numerous illustrators to edit the same file.

While the upgraded Transform Warp and Sky Replacement tools are great, the iPad improvements may leave users impressed.

Adobe promised users something like a full version of Photoshop for iPad since 2018, but there was always a delay in the launch.

With the recent creation of a fully powered Healing Brush and the launch of the Magic Wand tool, the iPad version of Photoshop is beginning to look more like the real thing.

Adobe MAX 2021

The upgrade on Photoshop's iPad version came after Adobe announced that it would push through its Adobe MAX event this year, according MacRumors.

Adobe holds an annual event called Adobe MAX. It highlights the new software releases of the company made for advertising and design professionals.

The event is normally in-person, but as they did in 2020, the 2021 Adobe MAX presentation will be held digitally.

Adobe MAX 2021 is scheduled to take place from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28. The event will be free of charge. Those interested in participating in the event can register for Adobe MAX on Adobe's official website.

The online event will feature 400 sessions, MAX Sneaks labs, keynotes, and workshops. Product experts, creative luminaries, speakers, and other presenters will be holding talks during the event.

Adobe also plans to host a collaborative art project and community challenge, and there will be learning sessions for all skill levels and virtual networking opportunities for participants worldwide.

