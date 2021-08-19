ASUS ROG Phone 5 Series, its flagship gaming smartphone, is finally confirmed to release as it was launched in Taiwan, boasting a Snapdragon 888 Plus, the new SoC of Qualcomm, an 18GB of RAM, and tons of other specs.

As per Gizmochina, the Taiwanese tech behemoth ASUS launched the ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro last Aug. 16 in Taiwan, which confirmed the rumored gaming flagship.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 18, ASUS also unveiled its new flagship gaming series in China.

ASUS ROG Phone 5S Series: Snapdragon 888 Plus

The ASUS ROG Phone 5S is available in two variants, namely the standard and the Pro versions. Both smartphones flaunt the Qualcomm SoC, the Snapdragon 888 Plus, paired with an impressive clock speed of 3GHz.

According to Lowyat, the new ROG Phone 5S SoC and higher clock speed outperform its predecessor, the ROG Phone 5, which only achieved 2.86GHz.

Alongside the latest Qualcomm flagship onboard chip, the ROG Phone 5S also carries 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

ASUS ROG Phone 5S Series: Configurations

The regular variant of the ROG Phone 5S introduces five configurations in China, whereas it only had two in its initial launch in Taiwan.

Below are the available variants:

8GB RAM and 256GB Internal Storage

12GB RAM and 128GB Internal Storage

12GB RAM and 256GB Internal Storage

16GB RAM and 256GB Internal Storage

18GB RAM and 512GB Internal Storage

On the other hand, the ROG Phone 5S Pro or the top of the line version is only available in a single configuration option, maxing out both the RAM and the internal storage.

18GB RAM and 512GB Internal Storage

ASUS ROG Phone 5S Series: Other Specs

The newest flagship gaming phone of ASUS flaunts a massive 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED screen that peaks at 144Hz refresh rate, performing at 1ms response time, 24ms touch response rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

What's more, the Phone 5S further features display advancement, namely the SGS eye protection, DC Dimming, Gorilla Glass Victus, and the HDR10+.

As for the snappers of the phone, it carries a 64MP Sony IMX686 f/1.8 primary for its main shooter, a 13MP 125° angle sensor for its ultrawide camera, and a 5MP for its macro.

In addition, the selfie and video call cam sports a 24MP sensor. Plus, the phone supports impressive video resolution of up to 8K and 4K UHD for time-lapse clips.

The two gaming phones have landed in China, although their release in the country is still unknown. The standard variant is available in both Phantom Black and Aurora White, while the Pro only comes in a dark color.

The ASUS ROG Phone Series 5 will start selling on Aug. 24 in both China and Taiwan. However, the Taiwanese giant has yet to announce its global release.

