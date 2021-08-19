Microsoft Translator finally received an update from its developer. This new enhancement would surely excite users who are tired of hearing the same accent over and over again.

Before the new Regional Accents feature arrived, the popular Microsoft Translator app only provides text-to-speech playbacks with an American accent. Some users find it frustrating, especially those who have other main languages.

But, Microsoft's new function now solves this issue since it could offer more accurate or familiar playbacks to the app's users.

"Today we are adding regional accents to the Microsoft Translator app on iOS and Android," said Microsoft in its latest blog post.

The new Regional Accents or Speech Regions Feature allows you to select the accent you prefer hearing from the Translator app.

Microsoft Translator Regional Accents Activation Guide

According to Windows Central's latest report, the new Microsoft Translator app's Regional Accents feature offers Spain's Spanish, Mexico's Spanish, and other regional accents from different countries.

If you haven't use the new function yet, here are the simple steps you need to follow:

The first thing you need to do is choose the language of your voice.

After that, you need to click the "Speech Region" option and then go to the Region section.

Once you are there, just scroll down or scroll up until you find the language accent you are completely familiar with.

Other Microsoft Translator Hacks You Can Use

Some users prefer listening to a female or male voice. If you are one of these individuals, you can easily change your Microsoft Translator app's voice from male to female or vice versa. You just need to follow this simple guide provided by Microsoft's official website.

Access the Microsoft Translator app and click the Settings option. After that, you must choose the "Text to Speech Voice" option. From there, you a button for male or female voice would appear. All you need to do is choose the one you are comfortable listening to.

On the other hand, you can also delete your translation history by following these steps:

Tap the clock icon at the bottom left of your screen. Tap-and-hold the translation you would like to delete. A checkmark will appear. Select all the translations you'd like to delete. Tap the garbage can icon to delete the selected translations.

For more news updates about the Microsoft Translator app and its upcoming features, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

