(Photo : Image from PlayStation Website) PlayStation Direct PS5 Restock August 19, 2021 | Queueing Process

A new PS5 restock has come and it's finally a PlayStation Direct PS5 restock. The reason why the PlayStation Direct is sometimes a more favorable restock is because sometimes, the stock is usually in higher quantities. However, this is still no guarantee that the gamers will be able to purchase the console online.

PS5 Launch November 2020

While the PlayStation 5 launched all the way back in November of 2020, up to today, a number of gamers have still been met with frustration as purchasing the console has become extremely difficult. There have been different methods to help gamers purchase the console more fairly through email invites to pre-announcements.

Scalpers, however, have continually been making things harder and harder for gamers as they use bots, as reported by TechRepublic, in order to buy out significant quantities of consoles online and sell them for higher prices. While scalper prices used to be ridiculously marked up, they have started to mellow down by just a bit.

Bots to Buy PS5 Restock

The problem with bots is that they can be quite costly and users have to pay around over $500 a year depending on the bot. These bots can do automatic checkouts and all the scalper needs to do is to make sure that the captcha is answered while everything else is automated.

Nowadays, some gamers would prefer to buy a slightly marked up console instead of buying a bundle that doesn't really give gamers what they want. Bundles have also been a frustrating thing for some gamers because instead of purchasing the console and buying what they want, most of them are stuck with different additions that the gamers might not really need at all.

PS5 Restock Trackers

Just recently, a PS5 restock tracker announced that there would be a new PS5 restock this August 19, 2020. Although the restock has already finished. This restock shows a trend that could give users a clue regarding the next restock.

Once again, PlayStation Direct sold the PS5 restock through a queue meaning buyers would have to wait until they can officially buy and purchase the console before their turn is given to another play. Then again, this isn't as effective compared to the recent Walmart Xbox Series X restock.

Read Also: New EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Restock Spotted Still Selling for $200 Over SRP | EVGA Least Marked Up?

New Restocks

A Walmart Xbox Series X restock sold the console for an hour long. This did not mean that the online retailer had enough stock to last an hour but rather launch a new Xbox Series X restock every 10 minutes! For buyers that missed the first round, they could still participate in the second or third.

This would at least give those that missed the initial purchase to potentially buy during the next round. There might be more potential PS5 restocks coming soon but the problem nowadays is that they are announced at the moment and don't give buyers enough time to purchase. It is important to follow free restock tracker Twitter accounts for those that want to receive automatic updates whenever new PS5 online stock is available.

PlayStation Direct PS5 restock happening later today.https://t.co/w72vkTKzDQ — PS5 Stock Alerts (@PS5StockNews) August 19, 2021

Related Article: Epic Games Store Self-Publishing Beta | Everything You Need to Know

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.