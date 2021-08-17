(Photo : Image from NVIDIA Website) New EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Restock Spotted Still Selling for $200 Over SRP | EVGA Least Marked Up?

Another new EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti restock was spotted online and the price hasn't changed! The GPU was selling for $200 over its SRP, which is still significantly low compared to MSI and ZOTAC.

Could EVGA be the most affordable GPU brand?

GPU Prices Past SRP

With GPU prices soaring high, gamers have been struggling to purchase a GPU at fair market value.

A new restock, however, was spotted selling for a lower markup compared to other GPUs selling for up to twice the original SRP.

Although the launch of these GPUs were very exciting, gamers were still met with disappointment as purchasing these GPUs proved extremely hard due to scalpers and crypto miners buying out the stock.

While the competition used to be AMD vs NVIDIA, gamers are currently struggling to buy almost all high-powered GPUs due to scalpers.

AMD vs NVIDIA | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Although most AMD and NVIDIA brands have been selling the GPU at higher prices, EVGA is selling NVIDIA GPUs at more affordable prices. Just recently, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was spotted once again selling for just $200 past SRP.

A restock tracker Twitter account notified that a new EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti restock was spotted selling for just $1,399.

When EVGA was spotted selling the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at $200 past its SRP, the huge question at that time was whether the price would be consistent at $200 past its SRP. As of recent, more EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti stocks are dropping at a fixed price of $1,399, which is $200 past its SRP at $1,199 as seen on The Verge.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

This could potentially be good news for those gamers that have been waiting for a more affordable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, or other more affordable GPUs in the market.

Just recently, another EVGA GPU was spotted selling for just $64.80 past its SRP. As of the moment, this could be the least marked up GPU in the market.

An EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 was spotted selling for $393.80, which is just $64.80 past its original SRP at $329! Although the RTX 3060 isn't as powerful as the RTX 3080 Ti, which could be the reason for its smaller markup, it seems like prices are closing in to the original SRP.

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

However, it is still too early, to say that prices are recovering since as of the moment as only EVGA is selling the GPUs at more affordable prices.

Another EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 was spotted selling for $1,819.59, which is reportedly about $320 past its SRP at $1,499.

As of the moment, building a PC could potentially cost more than purchasing a gaming laptop since prices of GPUs have gone through the roof. Gaming laptops, on the other hand, might cost a little more, but due to the built-in GPU, gamers could still compare prices and get a better deal.

