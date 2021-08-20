Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla is working on a humanoid robot. The Tesla CEO also revealed that the prototype for the humanoid robot will be available "sometime next year."

Tesla's humanoid robot will make use of the company's artificial intelligence software.

Elon Musk made the revelation during Tesla's "AI Day" event. The AI Day event gave Elon Musk the opportunity to showcase his company's latest tech as well as recruit prospective hires.

Elon Musk has revealed that his company, Tesla, is working on a prototype of a human robot that he says will be available next year.

According to The Verge, the humanoid robot that the Elon Musk-owned Tesla is working on will be around five feet, eight inches tall. It will weigh 125 pounds, according to the Tesla CEO, and will have a screen as its face.

With its upcoming humanoid robot that will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Tesla plans to "develop the next generation of automation, including a general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring."

According to Elon Musk, the AI-powered humanoid robot is being designed by Tesla at a mechanical level.

"You can run away from it and most likely overpower it," Musk said as quoted by The Verge.

Tesla's humanoid robot will not, however, be the first humanoid robot to ever exist. Other examples of humanoid robots that have been made include Sophia the Humanoid Robot and the FEDOR humanoid robots Russia sent to outer space in 2018.

Tesla and Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk and Tesla are no strangers to artificial intelligence and how to use or apply it. In fact, the company uses AI in its vehicles, robots, and other products.

"We believe that an approach based on advanced AI for vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware, is the only way to achieve a general solution for full self-driving and beyond," the Tesla website reads.

Issues with Autopilot

One such software Tesla has developed that makes use of artificial intelligence is its Autopilot driver assistance system, which is being used in different Tesla vehicles. Tesla defines the system as one that "enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane."

Unfortunately for Elon Musk, the Autopilot has been the center of controversy and scrutiny as of late.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has recently announced that it is opening a formal safety probe into Elon Musk's Autopilot driver assistance system.

According to the NHTSA, it has identified 11 vehicular accidents that involve the Tesla Autopilot. These accidents have resulted in 17 injuries and one death. Four of the 11 vehicular accidents involving the Autopilot happened this year.

