Xiaomi's Mi 11T Pro, the T-variant of its flagship smartphone, specs, and global launch date leaked, hinting that it is getting an impressively fast 120W charging and a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

It is to note that Xiaomi, the Chinese phone maker that beat Apple and Samsung in the smartphone worldwide sales, has a tradition of releasing a T variant of their mobile devices in the middle of the year.

The latest leak coincided with that and suggested that the Chinese tech giant is following that tradition.

Mi 11T Pro Specs Leaked

As per XDA Developers, Xiaomi is working on another flagship device this year, following the stint of the Mi 11 and succeeding the Mi 10T Pro of 2020.

The outlet further noted that some fans and observers of the Chinese phone maker may find it quite excessive as Xiaomi already holds a plethora of flagships devices, namely the latest Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11. To further emphasize, Mi Mix 4 recently debuted on Aug. 10.

As per the latest leaks, Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro are expected to grace that jammed list of offerings.

The Mi 11T Pro is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC, which all of the recent flagship phones of Xiaomi likewise carry.

Plus, the 5,000 mAh battery of the T Pro variant is possibly getting an impressive 120W fast charger.

When it comes to its display, there is not much to reveal yet except for the 120Hz refresh rate of an OLED display.

Mi 11T Specs Leaked

Aside from the Mi 11T Pro variant, Xiaomi is also rumored to be releasing a standard version of the smartphone.

GizmoChina first reported the details of the leak, citing an unnamed source. The outlet disclosed that the Mi 11T is releasing this year with some specs downgrades.

To be precise, the leak predicts that the Mi 11T is getting a much slower refresh rate of 120Hz, instead of the 144Hz that its predecessor, the Mi 10T, boasted.

However, the rumored smartphone is expected to flaunt an LED display, an upgrade from the IPS LCD that the previous device carried.

What's more, the standard Mi 11T variant is anticipated to be powered by a MediaTek processor. And as for its camera, the device is reportedly getting triple rear cameras.

Mi 11T Series Launch Date

The Mi 11T lineup, consisting of the standard and the Pro variant, is likely debuting during the global launch event of Xiaomi on Sept. 23.

To note, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled the Mi 10T series around the same date. So, the rumored global launch date is parallel to the previous events, which raises the possibility of the fresh leaks.

