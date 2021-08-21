U.K. MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) decided to allow Ronapreve to become the first monoclonal antibody treatment against COVID-19 after allowing the drug's usage in the country.

The United Kingdom regulators believe that this new anti-novel coronavirus treatment would be a great additional protection to reduce the rising infected cases because of the new COVID-19 variants, such as Lambda and Delta.

"This treatment will be a significant addition to our armory to tackle Covid-19," said Sajid Javid, the current British Health Minister.

On the other hand, MHRA confirmed that the clinical data released by the medicine's developer revealed that the new Ronapreve drug could prevent COVID-19 infection.

Aside from this, health regulators added that it could also cure severe coronavirus symptoms and reduce the chances of hospital admissions.

U.K. Approves First Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Against COVID-19

According to NWorld's latest report, the approval for Ronapreve usage was announced as the U.K. fights against the rising hospital admissions due to COVID-19 infections.

As of the moment, the country's hospitalized cases already increased more than 6,100 on the third week of August. On the other hand, data showed that two-thirds of the admitted patients are not vaccinated.

This is also the main reason why CDC, WHO, and other international and local health agencies are pushing residents across the globe to get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

In other news, the Pfizer vaccine is expected to receive FDA approval before August ends. On the other hand, WHO said that vaccine boosters should not be administered right now, especially since many individuals are still unvaccinated.

Is Ronapreve Really Effective?

The U.K. government's official press release confirmed why MHRA decided to approve the new Ronapreve monoclonal antibody treatment.

Health regulators explained that Ronapreve, also known as REGEN-COV, could be taken using two methods. Patients could either have it injected into them or have the medicine through infusion.

Once the drug enters the body, it would bind tightly to the COVID-19 particles, which are infecting your respiratory system's lining. When that happens, it will prevent the virus from gaining access to your cells.

For more news updates about Ronapreve and other new treatments against COVID-19, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

