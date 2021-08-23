CISCO CEO Chuck Robbins is known to speak up about several tech trends in the market, and he is an avid believer of "Cybersecurity for All." Robbins has promoted this in a lot of conferences, and it only goes to show that despite being a hardware and telecoms company with CISCO, it is possible to bring security everywhere.

The company has massive telecommunications focus on its products, and earlier this year, it has been issuing warnings for VPN Router users from small businesses for root attacks.

Chuck Robbins: CISCO CEO

CISCO cannot be where it is now without the leadership of its noble administrators, including that of its CEO Chuck Robbins, which has been in position for more than six years now, since July 2015.

The telecommunications and tech company has recently expanded into the cloud, particularly the Wide Area Network which they promise to be secure and safe for all. This is only one of CISCO's projects under Robbins, which is currently under his direction.

Chuck Robbins' Humble Beginnings

Brooks Society has narrated that Chuck Robbins came from humble beginnings, where he grew up on a farm and joined his local high school's basketball varsity team.

He also aspired for a scholarship, where he went to the University of North Carolina where he was teammates with then student, Michael Jordan, which is now an NBA Hall of Famer. Robbins was put in the junior varsity squad and focused his career on his computer science degree.

The popularity of first-generation computers like IBM and Macintosh has been Robbins' inspiration for getting into the tech industry. He got a Bachelors's degree in Mathematics in 1987 from UNC.

His career consists of working at the North Carolina National Bank, to joining Wellfleet Communications, then Ascend Communications, before joining Cisco in 1997.

Chuck Robbins and Cybersecurity for All

His long service to Cisco Communications earned him the job title of Executive Vice President, before replacing John Chambers as CEO in 2015.

Under Robbins' leadership, Cybersecurity is one of the main focuses of Cisco, which is a sensitive topic until the current times. His focus on cybersecurity has been seen in most of the company's showcases, with the most recent being earlier this May.

Here, he highlighted that security should be available for everyone, everywhere, and should be simple for people to understand. The said security should also be "intelligent" something which highly is needed in the present as technology gets more complex than ever.

Robbins' CISCO Legacy

Robbins' work with CISCO has been extensive, and it has maintained the company's popularity and relevance in the present. This only shows his effectiveness to lead the company amidst everything, and his legacy as CEO would stay on.

The focus on Cybersecurity is unique, as most CEOs opt for their products and features, and this makes Robbins an adept leader for Cisco.

