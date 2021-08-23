(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Top 10 Cryptocurrencies | $ADA Leads with 120% Bullish Increase in 30 Day Period

The top 10 cryptocurrencies have started to become bullish once again after a few months of a somewhat bearish market. The bullish market currently sees $ADA leading by a positive growth of 120% in its 30 day period change.

Bitcoin, $DOGE, and $HEX

With the popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin still leading in headlines, other cryptocurrencies are starting to gain the spotlight due to their massive changes over the last 30 days. As of the moment, $ADA has been leading in changes while $XRP and $DOT haven't been falling too far behind.

While $HEX used to lead in tremendous 30 day growth during the bearish market, $HEX is currently at 27.1% in the green over the last 30 days. With the significant growth of $BTC at the moment, more and more cryptocurrencies are looking positive in terms of growth.

NFT Games and NFT Coins

As of the moment, it seems like the Alt season is over and the regular market cycle, as explained on cryptocurrencyfacts, is finally back. With Bitcoin back to its bullish prices sitting around the $50,000 mark and up 47.9% over the last 30 days, hopes as of the moment are high yet again with the crypto market.

NFT games like "Axie Infinity" have been increasingly popular as more and more gamers have decided to transition to play-to-earn blockchain games. While "Axie Infinity" is still considered one of the most popular NFT games, other blockchain games are starting to emerge as well.

Blockchain games or NFT games allow players to earn in-game currencies or tokens which are actual cryptocurrencies that can be exchanged for a significant price. The prices of these NFT coins differ depending on the popularity of the game, how it's traded, and how many people are purchasing and holding it.

Check out the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Changes in the Last 30 Days:

1. $ADA

Price: $2.70

24 hour percentage change: +10.6%

7 day percentage change: +24.3%

30 day percentage change: +120.0%

2. $DPT

Price: $27.76

24 hour percentage change: -0.5%

7 day percentage change: +19.8%

30 day percentage change: +109.7%

3. $XRP

Price: $1.22

24 hour percentage change: +0.6%

7 day percentage change: -4.8%

30 day percentage change: +102.9%

4. $DOGE

Price: $0.31

24 hour percentage change: -0.8%

7 day percentage change: -7.6%

30 day percentage change: +62.1%

5. $ETH

Price: $3,245

24 hour percentage change: +0.5%

7 day percentage change: -2.0%

30 day percentage change: +53.4%

6. $BNB

Price: $449.19

24 hour percentage change: -0.1%

7 day percentage change: +8.4%

30 day percentage change: +52.0%

7. $BTC

Price: $49,273

24 hour percentage change: +0.7%

7 day percentage change: +4.7%

30 day percentage change: +47.9%

8. $HEX

Price: $0.18

24 hour percentage change: -4.1%

7 day percentage change: +12.0%

30 day percentage change: +27.1%

9. $USDT

Price: $1.00

24 hour percentage change: -0.0%

7 day percentage change: +0.0%

30 day percentage change: -0.1%

10. $USDC

Price: $1.00

24 hour percentage change: +0.1%

7 day percentage change: +0.1%

30 day percentage change: -0.1%

The prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies can be seen as updates by WhaleBot Alerts on Telegram. Daily whale movement can also be monitored whenever large amounts of cryptocurrencies are exchanged or purchased.

