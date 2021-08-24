GNOME 41 Beta is Now Available For Linux--Here Are the Updated Packages

GNOME Project announced that its newest beta version will now soon become available for Linux testers. The GNOME 41 public beta is set to be available on Sept. 2.

GNOME 41 Beta Highlights

According to a report by 9to5Linux on Tuesday, Aug.24, the release of GNOME 41 was the first update that the project developer created since GNOME 41. The team said that the beta will introduce several improvements, including bug fixes, new features, and applications.

The GNOME 41 will bring a new app for mobile devices, which could allow users to activate VoIP calls. The beta will also feature support for the GDM login manager for Wayland users.

Besides the Calls app, there will be support for the GPU vendor NVIDIA machines.

Moreover, the users can now import events since the GNOME Calendar can back up ICS files access. Plus, there will be two panels for the Control Center in the form of Multitasking and Cellular.

GNOME Music will sport a newly-developed user interface while the GNOME Disks will deliver LUKS2 for encryptions.

Meanwhile, GNOME Software will feature an improved UI. Regarding the Nautilus file manager, the testers could expect to access a revamped Compress dialog. There will also be security features involving password-protected ZIP support, Privacy Settings link, and more changes.

Currently, you can now begin utilizing the GNOME 41 desktop beta through the installer image. You can also use the Buildsteam project snapshot for compilation.

Since this is still in beta, expect that some features might be imperfect for the software. There are times that bugs happen when testing the software.

"If you'd like to target the GNOME 41 platform, this is the best time to start testing your apps or extensions. You can use the 41 beta branch of the flatpak runtimes, which is now available on Flathub beta," Abderrahim Kitouni of GNOME Project said in an announcement.

GNOME Project Releases Updated Packages

For those who are getting ready to try the GNOME 41 Beta, here is the list of the packages that you should know, according to Betanews.

calls (41.alpha => 41.beta)

eog (40.2 => 41.beta)

epiphany (41.alpha => 41.beta)

evolution-data-server (3.41.1 => 3.41.2)

gdm (40.0 => 41.alpha)

gjs (1.68.1 => 1.69.2)

glib (2.69.0 => 2.69.2)

glib-networking (2.70.alpha => 2.70.beta)

gnome-autoar (0.3.3 => 0.4.0)

gnome-calendar (40.2 => 41.beta)

gnome-control-center (40.0 => 41.beta)

gnome-desktop (41.alpha => 41.beta)

gnome-disk-utility (41.alpha => 41.beta)

gnome-initial-setup (41.alpha => 41.beta)

gnome-maps (41.alpha => 41.beta)

gnome-music (40.1.1 => 41.beta)

gnome-shell (40.3 => 41.beta)

gnome-shell-extensions (40.3 => 41.beta)

gnome-software (40.3 => 41.beta)

gnome-user-docs (40.3 => 40.4)

gnome-weather (40.0 => 40.1)

gsettings-desktop-schemas (40.0 => 41.alpha)

gsound (1.0.2 => 1.0.3)

gssdp (1.3.0 => 1.3.1)

gtk (4.3.1 => 4.4.0)

gupnp (1.3.0 => 1.3.1)

gupnp-av (0.13.0 => 0.13.1)

json-glib (1.6.2 => 1.6.4)

libhandy (1.2.3 => 1.3.90)

libnma (1.8.30 => 1.8.32)

libsoup (2.99.9 => 2.74.0)

mutter (40.3 => 41.beta)

nautilus (41.alpha => 41.beta)

pango (1.48.7 => 1.48.9)

vala (0.52.4 => 0.53.1)

yelp (40.3 => 41.beta)

yelp-tools (40.0 => 41.beta)

yelp-xsl (40.2 => 41.beta)

zenity (3.32.0 => 3.41.0)

What Makes Linux an Ideal OS?

While Windows and macOS are popular among many users, Linux is often ignored as a suitable operating system.

Apparently, some people do not know that Linux offers more customization. You can test the infinite customizability of the platform. There are also a lot of advanced settings that you can use in this system.

Most importantly, Linux is a more stable system compared to Windows and other OS. Upon downloading a distro, users can say goodbye to bugs and errors that could take place.

Despite these reasons of how good the platform is, the users should still be careful when using it. In some cases, ransomware hackers could exploit the system by infecting the Linux system. If that happens, immediately contact a trusted IT professional to solve the issue.

