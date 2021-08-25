A new UPS delivery scam involves informing the receiver that a parcel will now be delivered to his/her address. Through an email, the hackers notified the victim about their online order. The latest attack is reportedly created to be a trap since some cybersecurity experts can still be easily deceived by the malicious message.

What is UPS Delivery Scam

According to an updated report by Express on Wednesday, Aug. 25, the most recent scam has already spread globally. It targets the victims who have orders online. The scam will tell the user that he/she has a package to receive, but the company is dealing with some problems during the delivery.

Upon receiving the message, the hacker will now send a message to the person telling them that he/she needs to schedule an appointment for the date and time of delivery. The sender will also request the recipient to include the tracking number of the goods.

Although this type of attack is not new anymore, the scammers have intensified their plans to make it much harder for a person to decipher that it is a scam. Later, the victim will easily suspect that the request is real.

Do Not Click the Email With the Official UPS Web Address

Daniel Gallagher, a security expert, has tweeted that he saw an old phishing scam that already appeared before. The scam includes a malicious email that seems to be legit because of the UPS web address. Many people fall into this trap since some of them do not check the link.

Just saw one of the best phishing emails I have seen in a long time... 😯 Successful injection in ups[.]com? This one is going to fool a lot of people when you have the actual @UPS website indicating "Your download will start shortly"https://t.co/ERmbLUWrhL pic.twitter.com/HaZPCU1VL8 — 𝙶𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚐𝚑𝚎𝚛 (@DanielGallagher) August 23, 2021

Before accessing an unknown link, it's important to know if it uses a real domain for the web address. However, the recent scam was reportedly so tricky that even the experts could not identify the real from the fake one.

After clicking the link, the user will be directed to a web page that represents a real download page of UPS. Of course, the victim will think that this is a legit website and this is where the attack begins.

Furthermore, there will be a notification that will request the user to download a document. The file is a requirement for the easy delivery of the package.

Unfortunately, the content appears to be sketchy. It is a document disguised as malware made to trick the users. When it is now installed in the computer, it will now destroy the system of the device.

Besides Gallagher, some experts said that they have a hard time solving the puzzle behind the UPS delivery scam.

How to Protect Yourself From Package Delivery Scams

Since the pandemic, the cases of scams continue to increase. The hackers are taking the opportunity to deceive people relying on digital devices.

To protect yourself from package delivery scams, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said that you should not click any message from an anonymous source. The best thing that you can do is to call the legitimate number of the delivery company.

In addition, the US Postal Service also issued a reminder for the users about unsolicited text messages involving an upcoming USPS delivery. There are also additional warnings that will tell about the consequences of clicking the link.

It's also important to know that the delivery firms do not ask the user about their sensitive information through suspicious emails and messages.

In the UK, the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) reported that it has taken down 700,595 scams in 2020 before the pandemic started.

