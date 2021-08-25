China could launch a new Chinese Death Star-like spacecraft. The Asian government announced the new project as a part of the country's space ambitions to expand its out-of-this-world explorations.

On the other hand, the National Natural Science Foundation of China is the one that made the call to analyzed and study the needed mechanics on how to create the super-massive spacecraft, which could be miles long.

Because of its super long and large size, various experts are now comparing the new spacecraft concept to the popular, unrealistic Death Star space station from "Star Wars."

"Such a spacecraft is a major strategic aerospace equipment for the future use of space resources, exploration of the mysteries of the universe, and staying in long-term orbit," said the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Science and Technology, which funds the NNSFC, also supports China's new space project.

Chinese Death Star-Like Spacecraft's Details

According to Interesting Engineering's latest report, the Chinese government could find a total of five projects with a maximum budget of around $2.3 million. One of these space innovations is the Death Star-like spaceship.

When it comes to physical components, the giant modular spacecraft is expected to have multiple launches and space-based assembly since it is impossible to launch its complete version because of its too much weight.

On the other hand, various space critics also claimed that its sheer size would make it impossible to have only one launch. Aside from these, involved researchers and developers also need to ensure the controllability of the rocket's structures to avoid attitude drift, vibration, and deformation during the needed space assembly processes.

Japan's Mars Mission now plans to deliver the Red Planet's soil samples back to Earth in other news. On the other hand, Australia's own satellite constellation could begin. This just shows that various countries now want to explore space even more.

China Further Invests in Space Programs

Aside from China's upcoming Death Star-like rocket, the Asian country is also working on its upcoming Tiangong space station.

The Chinese government announced that the new space station could be one-fourth the size of the current ISS (International Space Station), as reported by South China Morning Post.

