Elon Musk has laughed at a meme about Blue Origin's Project Jarvis, which said that it copied SpaceX's Starship and its vertical landing. Musk did not say a word about it, only showing that he has laughed at the meme itself, especially now that the controversy with NASA, Blue Origin, and SpaceX is at large due to Artemis' delay.

A lot of Blue Origin's employees have left the company, in favor of other space companies like SpaceX. One significant incident was with one of the lead engineers from Bezos' team, Nitin Arora.

Elon Musk Laughs at Blue Origin Meme

On Twitter, the SpaceX CEO saw a screenshot from a Reddit post, where it shows a photo of Blue Origin's Project Jarvis, with the caption "Hey Elon, Can I copy your homework?"

Here, the multi-CEO billionaire has only replied with two "rolling on the floor laughing" emojis but did not discuss his reaction with tweets or words. This suggests that Musk agrees with the copying thing, but is not something that he bears in mind or made a big deal out of, as it would be a hard venture for Blue Origin.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2021

It is known that Musk and SpaceX's vertical landing venture with the Starship took a lot of tries and explosions before SN15 finally made it work earlier this year. Furthermore, Musk has shown that he respects anything in the name of science, as he wishes competitors well and sometimes even gives them advice on what to improve.

Blue Origin's Project Jarvis

Blue Origin's Project Jarvis is a vertical landing spacecraft, and it is something Jeff Bezos wanted to test out, under SpaceX's belief that "landing back on its feet" would be better. The test tank has improved significantly and has been fast-tracked into its beginnings now, as seen on the Reddit screenshot.

It did aim to replicate SpaceX's effort for a vertical landing, and it would test out the theory and belief that it is better than landing on water or other forms. The Project Jarvis still does not have a name and remains unannounced by Blue Origin. It yet remains unreleased from the company, hence the spy photos.

SpaceX Starship's Vertical Landing

SpaceX has experimented with vertical landing with the Mars spacecraft, known as Starship. The venture was to promote spacecraft reusability, getting it immediately ready for its next missions, after repairs and refilling.

The Musk-led company has struggled with making with vertical self-landing work, particularly as they have tweaked the thrust strength for several flights, until getting the sweet spot with SN15.

This only shows that the company's theory worked, and would soon be operational with Starship missions, together with the Super Heavy.

